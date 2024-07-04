Honor 200 Lite 5G becomes perfect accessory for Durban July

Nothing screams July in South Africa like coastal air, lush racehorse grounds and 11th hour alteration conversations with a designer. With Durban geared to host local and international guests for the biggest mid-year sporting event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, horseracing enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike are preparing to strut their stuff on the green turf.

Last year, the event saw bold creations such as a globe-inspired headgear to keep up with the “Out of this World” theme. This year gives rise to the “Ride the Wave” theme, where ocean-inspired hues matched with curved silhouettes are anticipated.

The perfect outfit doesn’t exist

Fashion statements are the order of the day at the Durban July as it offers fashion lovers an opportunity to express creativity through an outfit – they become their own personal canvas.

But, as much as sequins, plaid, and skyscraper heels play a pivotal role in dressing for success, the accessories one chooses can either make or break an outfit. Why? Because it adds personality and expression to a look. With trends leaning towards subtle expressions that still get the message across, Honor has introduced the perfect accessory for the Durban July – the all-new Honor 200 Lite 5G.

Colour matching

Boasting an ultra-slim design, the Honor 200 Lite 5G seamlessly blends minimalist aesthetics with sleekness and convenience – turning it into the perfect accessory to complement any style and colour.

Standing out as one of the best ultra-slim designs among bar phones in its price segment, it measures just 6.78mm in thickness, which is comparable to the thickness of a chocolate bar. Adding to its appeal, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is also incredibly lightweight, weighing just 166g – meaning not only can it blend in with any outfit, but it won’t cause a hindrance when walking around.

Moreover, the Honor 200 Lite 5G offers two captivating colour options, including Starry Blue and Midnight Black, catering to various preferences and styles. With its premium design, the smartphone provides users with a wonderful combination of style and performance.

Memories that last

With the green turf filled with celebrities and thrilling moments, the best way to capture every detail with stunning clarity is with the Honor 200 Lite 5G – which promises to deliver impressive portrait photography capabilities such as high-definition imaging for that perfect photo finish.

Featuring a triple camera system, the Honor 200 Lite 5G offers a 108MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, empowering users to capture stunning images with impressive detail and precision.

Availability and pricing

Now available at the nearest retailer or network provider, the Honor 200 Lite 5G retails for the recommended price of R9 999. All purchases will also come with free gifts to the value of R2 499, including an Honor SuperCharger plus cable and screen protector in the box, free postal repair pickup and delivery service, 3-year battery health protection and a 180-day screen accident warranty excluding labour fees.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200-lite/