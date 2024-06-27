HONOR 200 Lite 5G vs HONOR 90 Lite 5G: 3 advancements in latest generation

Built with an ultra-slim design, the HONOR 200 Lite 5G seamless blends minimalist aesthetics with sleekness and convenience.

The only constant in life is change. Embodying this proverb, HONOR has evolved its N Series to provide cutting-edge technology that surpasses its predecessors.

Global technology brand HONOR is known for being at the forefront of smartphone innovation. It is days away from launching the latest addition to the N series – the HONOR 200 Lite 5G.

With the introduction of the HONOR 200 Lite 5G, many consumers may wonder: Is it just a rehash of the HONOR 90 Lite 5G? The truth is far more exciting: The HONOR 200 Lite 5G surpasses its predecessor with advanced technology and enhanced features, setting a new standard in performance and innovation.

From internal software to hardware, the distinctions between the HONOR 200 Lite 5G and the HONOR 90 Lite 5G are numerous. However, here are the top three advancements:

Advanced operating system

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G came equipped with the HONOR MagicOS 7.1 operating system, based on Android 13. At the time, this advanced system offered a range of customised features that provided users with a smarter and more convenient experience.

But the HONOR 200 Lite 5G comes standard with the MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. Thanks to this advanced system, the HONOR 200 Lite 5G is equipped to offer a smooth and intelligent experience through a host of innovative AI features, including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, and Parallel Space. These features are also available on HONOR’s Magic flagship series.

Redefined camera quality

The HONOR 90 Series was known as the “Content Creator’s Dream” with exceptional camera specs.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G featured a rear 100MP Triple Camera system that offered a quality-grade photography experience for the aspiring content creators. Featuring a 100MP Main Camera for high-definition photos that could capture the smallest details without zooming in, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera for the perfect landscape shot and a 2MP Macro Camera to capture every detail of tiny objects close up.

The HONOR 200 Lite 5G, however, features a powerful triple camera system that elevates photography. Its 108MP Main Camera ensures exceptional clarity and detail through its HIGH-RES mode. The 5MP Wide & Depth Camera is perfect for capturing expansive scenes and adding depth to photos, while the 2MP Macro Camera excels at close-up shots with incredible precision.

Designed for portrait enthusiasts, the HONOR 200 Lite 5G offers three distinct portrait modes: Environmental, Atmospheric, and Close-up. The Close-up mode provides a 72mm equivalent focal length for stunning, detailed portraits. The main camera also delivers natural, progressive bokeh effects, creating an exceptional visual experience where nearby scenes are delicately blurred, and distant objects are enveloped in a dreamlike bokeh.

The 50MP front camera also excels in any lighting condition for flawless selfies. It ensures well-balanced portraits by avoiding overexposure and preserving intricate details.

Size does matter

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G was encompassed in a slim and lightweight design with sharp-looking straight edges.

Measuring just 7.48mm and weighing in at 179g, the HONOR 90 Lite 5G was a compact device that could easily glide into a user’s pocket or bag with ease. Sharp, uncluttered lines created a balance between form and function – making it easy and comfortable to hold in one’s hand.

But like the title says, size does matter. So does design. Built with an ultra-slim design, the 200 Lite 5G seamless blends minimalist aesthetics with sleekness and convenience. A standout feature – it measures at just 6.78mm in thickness, and is incredibly lightweight at only 166g.

Its compact dimensions ensure a comfortable and effortless grip, and the premium design is available in two minimalist yet enchanting colours – Starry Blue and Midnight Black.

HONOR offers durability that lasts

An exciting advancement in the HONOR 200 Lite 5G, absent in the HONOR 90 Lite 5G, is its SGS 5-star Drop Resistance for Overall Unit certification. This means the HONOR 200 Lite 5G is engineered for exceptional durability and is designed to withstand everyday wear and tear.

The device boasts an innovative I-shaped structure at the corners and is reinforced with high-toughness alloy materials, providing enhanced stability and balance. To further ensure durability, high-elastic materials are strategically placed to cushion impacts from drops up to 1.65 meters, making the HONOR 200 Lite 5G a robust and reliable companion for daily adventures.

Pricing and availability

It’s no surprise that HONOR became the fastest-growing smartphone brand in South Africa in 2023 with its penchant for always breaking the boundaries of innovation.

The HONOR 200 Lite 5G brings a wealth of AI-powered features as well as Google Mobile Services, making it a fierce contender in the smartphone industry.

Available at the nearest retailer or network providers, the HONOR 200 Lite 5G retails for the recommended price of R9 999. All purchases will also come with free gifts to the value of R2,499, including an HONOR SuperCharger plus cable and screen protector in the box, free postal repair pickup and delivery service, 3-year battery health protection and a180-day screen accident warranty excluding labour fees. For more information, please visit HONOR‘s website.

