Experience the bold with TABASCO® brand’s ‘fortune flavours the bold’ campaign

You could win exclusive culinary adventures inspired by TABASCO's legendary sauces.

Get ready, South Africa, TABASCO® Brand, the legendary flavoursome sauce maker since 1868, is bringing the fun with their exciting new campaign, “Fortune Flavours the Bold”, from 27 June to 28 July 2024.

Join the fun and elevate your meals with a range of nine unique TABASCO® Sauce flavours. Whether you’re a fan of the Original or love the intense taste of the Scorpion, there’s something for every taste.

This campaign isn’t just about adding flavour to your food – it’s about adding adventure to your life.

Buy any TABASCO® Sauce variant between 17 June and 28 July and dial 120435# to enter our thrilling competition. You could win exclusive culinary adventures inspired by our legendary sauces or one of our weekly TABASCO® Sauce hampers.

Discover our bold flavours:

• TABASCO® Original Red Sauce

• TABASCO® Green Jalapeño Sauce

• TABASCO® Sweet & Spicy Sauce

• TABASCO® Buffalo Style Sauce

• TABASCO® Sriracha Sauce

• TABASCO® Cayenne Garlic Sauce

• TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce

• TABASCO® Habanero Sauce

• TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce

Every TABASCO® Sauce is crafted to transform any meal into a culinary adventure. They’re not just bold in flavour – they’re also healthy. All our sauces are low in sodium, have zero calories, and contain no added sugars, fats, preservatives, additives, or artificial colourants. Plus, they’re vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

Stay updated and join the excitement on our Facebook page. Find bold recipes and discover more about these sauces at www.tabasco.com.

Get ready to treat your tastebuds, South Africa. Fortune truly favours the bold.

All the bold flavours from the TABASCO® Brand are available at all major retail outlets, so remember to add some flavour to your trolley next time you shop.