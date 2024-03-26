HONOR leads foldable and AI race with launch of its Magic V2 and Magic6 Pro in SA

The smartphone industry has lost the magic – each brand comes out with the same features almost every year, but HONOR is disrupting the status quo with the launch of its Magic Series in South Africa.

HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, has announced the official launch of its highly-acclaimed Magic Series – the HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR Magic6 Pro in South Africa. The Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone to date, redefining industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display and user experience aspects, while the Magic6 pro has the best on-device AI camera capabilities.

At an exclusive launch event hosted by Maps Maponyane in Johannesburg on Tuesday, HONOR unveiled the two innovative and superior mobile products that forms part of its flagship segment. Guests were not only treated to a live demonstration of the devices’ impressive capabilities, but they also got to enjoy live performances from the sensational Zoë Modiga and Brendon Peel.

After nearly two years of development and over 210 revolutionary breakthroughs, the HONOR Magic Series duo breaks almost every tradition of what is expected from a smartphone.

Picture: Supplied

The HONOR Magic V2

The first foldable device from the brand to debut in the country, is renowned as the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable phone – measuring 9.9mm and weighing 231g – making it leaps ahead of similar offerings from competitors. Featuring a first-of-its-kind Super-light Titanium Hinge made with SGS-certified HONOR proprietary steel, the Magic V2 provides the perfect balance between weight, strength, and durability. With these innovations, this device earned the coveted durability certification from SGS – and the hinge is able to withstand more than 400,000 folds – guaranteeing a lifespan of up to 10 years.

ALSO READ: HONOR 90 Lite 5G: Your ultimate entertainment and gaming companion on-the-go

The Magic V2 also boasts an industry-leading 5,000mAh HONOR Dual Silicon-carbon Battery with an average thickness of only 2.72mm. It is perfectly suited for business leaders to leverage all-day use on a single charge, while also boasting five cameras to satisfy the needs of avid photographers.

Picture: Supplied

The HONOR Magic6 Pro

A groundbreaking addition to the series is the next-generation Magic6 Pro. It has achieved a significant milestone in 2024 by being named the ultimate camera smartphone with a Gold DXOMMARK score of 158 points. In total it has claimed the top spot in DXOMARK’s rankings for the key categories of battery, selfie and display.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is fitted with leading generative AI technology into every aspect of the device and has been designed for people who want to experience the power of platform-level AI first-hand. With an upgraded AI-driven Falcon Camera System, including 50MP Wide camera, 50MP Ultra-wide camera, and 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera the device features impressive advancements in photography.

ALSO READ: Honor X9b 5G ‘drop resistant’ smartphone put to the test in SA

Additionally, the AI-powered Magic Portal feature is also a new addition to the Magic6 Pro – and aims to make daily tasks easier by offering service shortcut recommendations by enabling the user to navigate various apps quickly with one click for efficient multitasking.

Clicking and holding specific text, pictures of files and dragging them to the screen edge will trigger diverse services such as navigation, search, shopping, or social sharing.

HONOR, which became the fastest-growing smartphone brand in SA in 2023, has catapulted to a leader of foldable and AI technology in the smartphone industry globally – and the brand anticipates adding the South African market to its portfolio of success.

General Manager of HONOR Technologies Africa, Fred Zhou, expressed his excitement of the launch saying, “We’re eagerly awaiting to introduce these devices to the public. The Magic Series redefines industry standards as every bit of technology embedded in these devices has been developed and tested by HONOR – which means we can guarantee these smartphones are nothing like you’ve seen before.”

Price and availability

Those interested in Discovering the Magic of HONOR’s new flagship smartphone range, can purchase them at their nearest selected network providers. The HONOR Magic V2 which comes in black with a special vegan leather back will be available for the recommended retail price of R39,999, while the HONOR Magic6 Pro, will come in Epi Green and Black variants and will retail from R27,999.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-magic-v2/