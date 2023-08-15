Wired wisdom: Here’s how to use ChatGPT plugins

By Cheryl Kahla

In this week’s edition of Wired Wisdom, we’ll show you how to use ChatGPT plugins by taking your interactions with the AI-driven chatbot to an entirely new level.

This is third guide in the ChatGPT Wired Wisdom series. Head over here for the beginner’s guide, or the pro user’s guide.

ChatGPT plugins

ChatGPT plugins refer to a set of specially crafted tools designed to augment the interaction between users and AI models like GPT-4.

These are not to be confused with the plethora of ChatGPT-enabled browser extensions. Those are easier to use but often not as reliable on impressive. Plugins are a different beast.

By offering functionalities such as custom prompt engineering, guided completions, and specialised training, these plugins empower users to curate unique AI responses and fine-tune the model’s behaviour.

Boosting ChatGPT with plugins

Open AI says these plugins “are tools designed specifically for language models [to] help ChatGPT access up-to-date information, run computations, or use third-party services”.

“We are gradually rolling out plugins in ChatGPT so we can study their real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges.”

The current plugins are powered by third-party apps, which means by enabling them, you give external apps access to ChatGPT.

Getting started

First, you will need to head over to your settings menu and ensure your Beta Features (which are switched off by default) are activated.



You’ll need a ChatGPT subscription which costs $20/month.

It sucks, I know. But I find the time these plugins save me is worth the money spent (roughly R380 per month).

If you ever had to summarise a 831-page PDF document before, you’ll know where I’m coming from.

ChatGPT subscription

The premium subscription also grants you access to additional features (beyond just the plugins). Other benefits include prompt adjustments and faster response times.

The subscription allows for more refined interactions with the AI language model, granting you the ability to guide, customise and tailor chatbot’s responses to your needs.

And last I checked, the free version didn’t provide access to the GPT-4 model.

Installing the plugins

Once subscribed, you are free to browse the selection of available plugins and choose those that align with their specific needs.

You can have three plugins active at any given time, and installation is pretty straightforward with detailed guidelines provided.

Start a new chat thread, Select GPT-4, and activate Plugins (Beta).



Now, choose your three plugins. Your selection can be changed later so play around.

Keep scrolling, there’s more.

A link to the plugin store can be find at the bottom of the dropdown. Check back regularly as new plugins are added all the time.



It’s smooth sailing from here.

Start a new chat to use your preferred plugin (remember to select the GPT-4 model, not the GPT-3.5). GPT-4 should be auto-selected thanks to the latest update from OpenAi.

Now explore the plugins to your heart’s content.

Guidelines will be provided by the chatbot as you go along, as can be seen here when I fed the Kayak plugin a very broad prompt:



See, it is very polite and helpful.

A more detailed prompt had the plugin giving me flight details complete with departure times, arrival times, rates, and a link to book the ticket.

It also created a five-day itinerary of things to do and experience in Johannesburg.

It concluded the travel guide with this note: “Johannesburg offers a rich blend of history, culture, wildlife, and modern amenities, ensuring a memorable trip!”

So sweet.



Some of my favourite plugins are:

AskYourPDF : Summarises PDF documents

: Summarises PDF documents VoxScript : Enables the searching of YouTube transcripts

: Enables the searching of YouTube transcripts Visla : Turn your text prompts in videos (no jokes, and it takes only 2 minutes)

: Turn your text prompts in videos (no jokes, and it takes only 2 minutes) ScholarAI : for searching more than 40 million peer-reviewed papers

: for searching more than 40 million peer-reviewed papers Speak : Learn how to say anything in another language with this AI tutor.

: Learn how to say anything in another language with this AI tutor. Wolfram : For all your math and real-time data needs

: For all your math and real-time data needs Expedia : Planning your travels

: Planning your travels Make A Sheet : It generates a CSV file which you can import into Google Sheets or Excel

: It generates a CSV file which you can import into Google Sheets or Excel Prompt Perfect : Easy tool for creating better prompts

: Easy tool for creating better prompts And Zapier, which if you’re familiar with it, gives you a connection to pretty much any tool or app on the internet.

From the AI’s mouth

When I asked ChatGPT to give pointers on using plugins, it very poetically informed me that plugins “present an exciting frontier in AI interaction”.

“By unlocking the potential of prompt engineering, guided completions, and specialised training, users can create unique and tailored experiences that extend beyond traditional AI capabilities,” the chatbot said.

“As AI continues to evolve, tools like ChatGPT plugins will undoubtedly shape the future of human-AI collaboration, driving innovation, and enhancing efficiency.”