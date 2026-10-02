Icasa withdraws Netflix, WhatsApp inquiries

The withdrawal will allow the Authority to address administrative and procedural matters for better regulatory alignment.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has withdrawn notices concerning the Telecommunications Affordability Inquiry and the Inquiry into the Impact of Over‑the‑Top (OTT) Services like Netflix and WhatsApp.

Icasa announced plans to launch an inquiry into the services in two notices published in Government Gazette Nos. 4130 and 4129 in September 2026, to investigate their impact on network licensees amid concerns about affordability, infrastructure costs, and effects on traditional broadcasters.

Affordability inquiry

It said the withdrawal will allow the Authority to address administrative and procedural matters for better regulatory alignment.

The Telecommunications Affordability Inquiry Notice will be republished together with a draft questionnaire for public comment, while the OTT Service Notice will be republished at a later date with greater context and clearer guidance for public participation.

Submissions

Stakeholders who have already submitted comments to either inquiry will have an opportunity to resubmit or further substantiate their submissions when the new notices are published.

Icasa confirmed it will communicate the publication of the new notices through its usual channels to ensure stakeholders are afforded a full and proper opportunity to participate.

Process

In the Gazette published on 30 September 2026, Icasa also outlined the framework for the affordability inquiry. The process will run in phases:

Phase 1: Publication of the notice and supply‑side questionnaire, with a consumer survey to assess affordability.

Phase 2: Release of a Discussion Document for public comment.

Phase 3: Possible public hearings with oral representations.

Phase 4: Publication of a Findings Document within 90 days of conclusion.

Telecommunication services

Icasa emphasised that affordable access to telecommunications services is critical for digital inclusion, economic participation, education, and service delivery.

The inquiry will investigate pricing outcomes and consider potential regulatory or market interventions.

The Authority also withdrew earlier notices relating to OTT services (Notice 4129 of 4 September 2026 and Notice 4148 of 9 September 2026). Icasa will republish these later with updated guidance.

Icasa apologised for any inconvenience caused by the withdrawal of the notices.