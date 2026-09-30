WhatsApp announces new parental controls for teens as online risks surge

The launch marks the first time parents can actively set privacy boundaries and receive alerts about their teen's activity.

WhatsApp has announced new parental controls for teens, giving families flexible tools to shape how young people use the platform while keeping private messages protected.

The launch marks the first time parents can actively set privacy boundaries and receive alerts about their teen’s activity – without intruding on conversations.

Online risks

The new controls arrive alongside a Microsoft report in February 2026, showing that 77% of South African teens sought support after experiencing online risks, with reported behaviour increasing for the second consecutive year.

Despite rising exposure, the study found that teens demonstrated striking resilience. Against this backdrop, WhatsApp says parents should have some control – and now, they do.

Guiding teens

“Parents have told us they want to be there to guide their teens without reading over their shoulder,” WhatsApp said.

“Today we’re introducing parental controls for teens – a set of flexible, optional tools that parents and teens can set up together to help families choose the WhatsApp experience that’s right for them.”

Privacy settings

For the first time, parents can help decide privacy settings for their teen, such as who can see their profile photo or add them to groups. If a teen wants to relax those settings, they’ll need parental approval via a PIN.

Parents can also opt to receive notifications when their teen joins or leaves a group, or when a group grows significantly.

The controls also extend to Meta AI, Channels and Status, allowing parents to decide how their teen interacts with these features.

Controls

Families can choose between the default 13+ AI setting and a stricter “Limited Content” option.

“All of these controls are designed to support open conversations about WhatsApp between parents and teens, not to monitor their chats,” the company stressed. “Even with controls turned on, your teen’s personal messages and calls stay private and protected by end‑to‑end encryption. No one, not even WhatsApp, can see or hear them.”

Optional and adjustable

WhatsApp said the tools are optional and adjustable, recognising that every family’s needs are different. Parents can switch them off at any time, while alerts and a single PIN make the system straightforward to manage.

“This is just the start. We’re building these controls step by step, based on what families tell us they need,” WhatsApp added.

The rollout underscores Meta’s broader focus on balancing safety and privacy for young users, while giving parents oversight without accessing teens’ private conversations.