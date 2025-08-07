iStore turns 20 as mobile phone brands compete for SA market share

Competition has not deterred iStore, the authorised reseller of Apple products in South Africa.

As South Africa continues to see an influx of low-cost and affordable smartphone brands, Apple products are maintaining market share in a saturated environment.

According to the latest survey data from market research and network intelligence firm Analytico, Samsung currently has the biggest piece of the pie in the country, with Apple in second place, while Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor are fighting for third place, with Huawei holding on to its position at 7%.

Competition

However, the competition has not deterred iStore, which is the authorised reseller of Apple products in the country, as it celebrated its 20th anniversary on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Citizen in Sandton on Wednesday, iStore South Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Linda van der Nest, said the number of Apple customers has grown in the country.

“As our business has grown, we service now, through our doors, over eight million customers, and that’s just the scope of it. So, we’ve certainly seen over the past 20 years massive growth in Apple.

“Maybe those brands have grown, I can’t comment on those growth rates, but we’ve certainly seen at iStore Apple grow massively. Over the years, we’ve done very much from our side to make iPhones specifically more affordable. We are very passionate about bringing Apple and iPhones to more South Africans,” van der Nest said.

Education

The iStore has more than 40 retail locations in South Africa, where they meet Apple fans both in-store and online.

Through SMB and Education initiatives, and partnerships with programmes like iSchoolAfrica, iStore said it also empowers communities, supports local talent, and equips educators and students for the future.

Trump tariffs

With Apple expected to launch their new iPhone, possibly iPhone 17, later this year, Van der Nest said she is not aware of any price hikes in light of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“I can’t give any insight into Apple’s supply chain and how those goods flow before they hit our country. From our perspective, we purchase our product locally, from local distributors.”

Van de Nest said beyond its retail footprint, iStore has built careers, fostered innovation, and supported entrepreneurs with tools to thrive.

