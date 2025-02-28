Apple iPhone 16e lands in SA, but should you get one?

The new iPhone 16e is a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE.

Apple’s newest iPhone, the 16e has arriived in SA. Picture: The Citizen

As an Apple-authorised reseller in South Africa, the iStore said it has seen a record quarter of iPhone sales as it competes with other brands, including Chinese smartphone makers, to grab a bigger slice of the mobile smartphone pie in the country.

The iStore officially launched the iPhone 16e in the country a week after Apple’s CEO unveiled “the newest member of the family” to a global audience.

iPhone in SA

While Apple fans worldwide expected more than just a new smartphone, the new iPhone 16e, a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, is an entry-level smartphone that may be easier to afford in South Africa than its more expensive and bigger brother in the iPhone 16 range.

iStore South Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Linda van der Nest, told The Citizen that they are seeing a “historical record” of people buying iPhones in SA.

“There is massive momentum in the iPhone business, and I think it is purely just because of the technology that has come to the phones and things like Apple Intelligence. Customers are responding really well to a different approach to AI.”

ALSO READ: Apple unveils iPhone 16e amid little hype and fanfare

AI offering

However, while other brands have expanded their AI offerings, Apple’s smarter version of Siri that incorporates Apple Intelligence features could be delayed.

The Cupertino company’s long-promised overhaul of the Siri digital assistant is facing engineering problems and software bugs, which threaten to postpone or limit its release.

Competition

AI aside, the new iPhone 16e, priced at R15 999, competes in a market with similarly priced Android smartphones from major brands like Oppo, Honor, Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

However, if you are still deciding whether to get an iPhone, the iStore offers customers up to R22 000 in trade-in for their old Apple device.

The iPhone 16e offers a modern iPhone experience similar to the regular iPhone 15 and the latest iPhone 16 but with a few bells and whistles removed to reach a slightly lower price.

Features

With an updated design, the new iPhone 16e has killed off the iPhone’s classic Touch ID-infused home button and thick bezels around the display.

The new iPhone has an aluminium frame, glass front and back and a 15.4 cm (6.1 in) OLED screen, relegating the old-school iPhone design.

It features the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x telephoto lens, satellite connectivity for emergency services, and iOS 18 with improved customisation and privacy features.

The iPhone 16e offers longer battery life, IP68 water resistance, USB-C support, enhanced Face ID usability, and a customisable action button like recent high-end models.

ALSO READ: Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Design tri-fold to ring in SA