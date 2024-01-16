LG unveils world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV

LG's transparent OLED screen removes the usual constraints that come with conventional TVs like placing it on the wall

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has seen some innovative and unique products on display, like the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV by LG Electronics.

The world has certainly entered the future, although some of the gadgets we saw in Back to Future are yet to be make their conception.

Watch the world’s first 4K OLED transparent TV

Marvel

LG Electronics Signature OLED T is a true technological marvel, combining a transparent 4K OLED screen and LG’s wireless video and audio transmission technology to transform the screen experience in ways that have never been possible before.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company said the transparent OLED gives users greater freedom to curate their living spaces, “completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry.”

Powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, the TV liberates users from a dominant black screen that competes with the décor in their home.

Maintaining its 77-inch screen size, OLED T and its innovative transparent display is practically invisible when turned off.

ALSO READ: Huawei to continue innovating in new year despite challenges

Aesthetics

Its transparent OLED screen removes the usual constraints that come with conventional TVs. No longer does the TV have to be placed against the wall.

The included Zero Connect Box, which leverages LG’s cutting-edge wireless transmission technology to send 4K images and sound to the OLED T, also enables users to place their TV anywhere, regardless of where the electrical outlets are located in the room.

Another option is the T-Bar feature that offers a helpful info-ticker running along the lower part of the screen. The T-Bar displays news alerts, weather updates, or the title of songs being played while the rest of the screen presents a clear, unobstructed view of the space behind it.

The Signature OLED T was on display during CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the company’s booth.

ALSO READ: Save songs you love with TikTok’s new Add to Music app