Media personality finds new job with Bosa

Feisty media personality and communications specialist Ayanda Allie has been appointed as the new communications director for Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) party. Allie is better known as a news anchor on various TV channels and a radio broadcaster. Allie served as department of transport spokesperson She also served as a spokesperson for the department of transport under then minister Fikile Mbalula. Allie is also Bosa’s parliamentary candidate for Soweto. “I am proud to call Bosa my political home and am grateful for the opportunity to serve South Africa. I look forward to learning from the leadership and…

“I am proud to call Bosa my political home and am grateful for the opportunity to serve South Africa. I look forward to learning from the leadership and my fellow aspirant candidates,” she said.

A passionate community builder, Allie has a masters degree in public administration and was a former seasonal lecturer at the Wits School of Governance.

Her media experience included working as a broadcaster on the SABC, Radio 702 and eNCA.

Founded an after-school care project for teenagers

She founded the Bukho Bami Youth Centre, an after-school care project for teenagers from under-resourced communities.

Last year, Allie released a music album titled We The People which calls for active citizenry.

She has also authored a book, How To Save a Life: Reflections of a Change Agent. It details the journey taken by Allie and her team to build a lasting legacy for the youth of Soweto.

Maimane said: “Ayanda is a natural fit for Bosa. Her work in Soweto has been admirable. South Africa could use her passion, experience and knowledge undergirded by her strong commitment to justice.

“I and many other builders who have rolled up our sleeves to build this country, welcome her with open arms,” he added.

Education plan of action

Meanwhile, the party’s spokesperson Roger Solomons said that Bosa leadership will announce an education plan of action and a date for its manifesto launch during a media briefing today.

It will be addressed by Maimane and his deputy, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, at the Kwadedangendlale Secondary School in Zola North, Soweto.

“The briefing serves to respond to the release of the 2023 matric results with a plan of action to fix our schools and our education system,” said Solomons.