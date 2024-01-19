Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Eric Naki

Political Editor

3 minute read

19 Jan 2024

06:00 am

Media personality finds new job with Bosa

Media personality Ayanda Allie assumes a new role as communications director for Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa (Bosa) party.

Media personality finds new job with Bosa

Ayanda Allie Paine. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Feisty media personality and communications specialist Ayanda Allie has been appointed as the new communications director for Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) party. Allie is better known as a news anchor on various TV channels and a radio broadcaster. Allie served as department of transport spokesperson She also served as a spokesperson for the department of transport under then minister Fikile Mbalula. Allie is also Bosa’s parliamentary candidate for Soweto. “I am proud to call Bosa my political home and am grateful for the opportunity to serve South Africa. I look forward to learning from the leadership and…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Feisty media personality and communications specialist Ayanda Allie has been appointed as the new communications director for Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) party.

Allie is better known as a news anchor on various TV channels and a radio broadcaster.

Allie served as department of transport spokesperson

She also served as a spokesperson for the department of transport under then minister Fikile Mbalula. Allie is also Bosa’s parliamentary candidate for Soweto.

“I am proud to call Bosa my political home and am grateful for the opportunity to serve South Africa. I look forward to learning from the leadership and my fellow aspirant candidates,” she said.

A passionate community builder, Allie has a masters degree in public administration and was a former seasonal lecturer at the Wits School of Governance.

ALSO READ: Maimane wants investigations into Nkandla mansion revisited

Her media experience included working as a broadcaster on the SABC, Radio 702 and eNCA.

Founded an after-school care project for teenagers

She founded the Bukho Bami Youth Centre, an after-school care project for teenagers from under-resourced communities.

Last year, Allie released a music album titled We The People which calls for active citizenry.

She has also authored a book, How To Save a Life: Reflections of a Change Agent. It details the journey taken by Allie and her team to build a lasting legacy for the youth of Soweto.

Maimane said: “Ayanda is a natural fit for Bosa. Her work in Soweto has been admirable. South Africa could use her passion, experience and knowledge undergirded by her strong commitment to justice.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘There are four leadership choices for 2024 elections’ − Maimane

“I and many other builders who have rolled up our sleeves to build this country, welcome her with open arms,” he added.

Education plan of action

Meanwhile, the party’s spokesperson Roger Solomons said that Bosa leadership will announce an education plan of action and a date for its manifesto launch during a media briefing today.

It will be addressed by Maimane and his deputy, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, at the Kwadedangendlale Secondary School in Zola North, Soweto.

“The briefing serves to respond to the release of the 2023 matric results with a plan of action to fix our schools and our education system,” said Solomons.

Read more on these topics

eNCA media Mmusi Maimane radio radio 702 SABC television

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe