Huawei to continue innovating in new year despite challenges

Huawei engaged with the media on Tuesday regarding new products and the year ahead. Photo: iStock

With the dawn of 2024, Huawei said the new year is expected to be a turning point for the Chinese company.

Innovating

Vice President of Operations, Akhram Mohamed said Huawei will continue to innovate in the new year despite challenges.

“Since 2019 it has been a struggle, it’s been a challenge not just for us, but the industry at large. But specifically for Huawei because of the politics and sanctions. Even through large challenges, we still continue to innovate.”

A few years ago, Huawei was pressured by US trade blacklists forcing it to offload its budget smartphone division.

However, the Chinese company bounced back with high-level smartphones that’s attracting consumers’ attention away from Apple’s iPhone despite not having Google and its suite of apps.

Products

During the briefing, Huawei also showcased its recently unveiled laptop, earbuds and tablets.

Among the new devices launched were the refreshed Huawei MateBook D 16 laptops, MatePad Pro 13.2-inch, and FreeClip — a pair of unique earbuds with an open ear design.

Huawei said the new products are an extension of the “Fashion Forward theme, where form, functionality, style and technology meet”.

Its expansive 16-inch near bezel-less display has 90% screen-to-body ratio and sleek Mystic Silver design.

Notably, with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 High Performance Processor, the performance of the MateBook D 16 has received a huge boost. This is ideal for users who want to handle heavy multitasking such as programming, illustrating and video editing seamlessly.

With its flexible OLED screen, the MatePad has a jaw-dropping 94% screen-to-body ratio, positioning it as the industry’s tablet with the highest screen-to-body ratio.

The C-bridge Design of the FreeClip acts as the earbuds’ clip and connector between the acoustic and battery units. The design of the FreeClip has been based on the research of 10,000 people’s ears, resulting in a refined micron-level ergonomic design.

This not only improves functionality but also assures the user that the earbuds will stay in place regardless of the intensity of their physical activities.

Availability

The MateBook D 16 i5 became available in South Africa from Monday while the i9 version and MatePad Pro 13.2-inch will be on the shelves in February.

For those looking for unique buds, and the Huawei Freeclip will be available in March.

Pricing it yet to be revealed.

