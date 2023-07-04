WATCH: McLaren and Google unveil Chrome livery for British F1 Grand Prix  

By Faizel Patel

McLaren Racing and tech giant Google, the official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, have revealed a special Chrome livery to be carried on the McLaren MCL60 F1 cars at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

The livery was unveiled on Monday, 3 July at a special media event at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, with drivers Lando Norris, Oscar, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

The Chrome livery was previously carried from 2006 to 2014.

Google Chrome era

McLaren’s Chrome era was defined by Lewis Hamilton’s Driver’s World Championship in 2008, the same year in which Google launched its pioneering, super-fast Chrome browser.

McLaren said the livery is part of the team’s ongoing celebrations of its 60th birthday, which has seen the Formula 1 team and Arrow McLaren IndyCar team revisit other heritage liveries, notably commemorating the iconic Triple Crown achievement.

British Grand Prix

For the entire 2023 British Grand Prix race weekend, the Chrome livery will be carried on both MCL60 race cars.

McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris will celebrate the return of chrome with a special helmet design and bespoke boots. Both Lando and teammate Oscar Piastri will also wear special race suits.

Brown said racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery.

“Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re excited to be able to give our fans what they want.

“I’m sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can’t wait to see it out on track at our home race,” Brown said.

Technology

Nick Drake, VP of Global Marketing at Google, said it’s been a privilege for the Google Chrome team to work with McLaren on bringing back elements of an iconic livery.

“We were delighted with the fans’ reaction to the branded wheel covers that introduced our partnership, and now Google Chrome is putting chrome back on the McLaren for its home race.”

Google Chrome is used across the McLarens operations, supporting performance both at track and at the McLaren Technology Centre.

