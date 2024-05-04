China’s Realme 12 Series set to launch in SA soon

Realme is operating in a very tough competitive marker that feature other Chinese brands

Realme is expected to launcht the 12 Series in South Africa soon. Photo: Realme.

South Africans will be spoilt for choice when Realme launches the 12 Series smartphones in South Africa soon.

Featuring the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G smartphones, the series targets young consumers seeking a mid-range device without the hefty price tag compared to some of the other flagships.

Gareth Clarke, Realme Account Lead for SA said the company is committed to empowering South African youth to be more daring through leap-forward technology and design.

The Realme 12+ is expected to retail for R15,000, while the regular Realme 12 will retail for R9,000 but no local availability have been provided.

ALSO READ: What you need to know on a tech trip to Shenzhen, China

Cameras

While the 12+ is the better of the duo, the Realme 12 5G comes with a 108MP main camera, and 3X zoom.

There is also the 8MP selfie camera, same as the 12+, and under the hood it features the MediaTek Dimensity 6 100+ 5G chipset. Unlike the 12+, the 12 has lesser performance hardware but a better main camera.

The 120Hz AMOLED display is enhanced with advanced features like Rainwater Smart Touch. This technology distinguishes between unintentional water touches and actual finger input which could be good as water can be death to a phone unless it has an IP rating.

The Sunlight Screen feature employs pixel-level dynamic contrast adjustment and backlight control to improve readability under intense sunlight.

Batteries for both mobile phones remain the same, but slower fast charging at just 45W.

Competition

While Realme 12 series is no Apple or Samsung and does have good features for a midrange phone which will be welcomed by consumers, it is operating in a very tough competitive marker that feature other Chinese brands like Huawei and Honor among others.

Many South Africans will be hoping that the price is right, and even then, there are some that want all the bells and whistles including the latest technoloty that are featured in premium brands.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Meta releases new AI assistant on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram