Microsoft Cloud partnership bolstered to drive AI transformation

The core focus areas for Middle East and Africa include rapidly scaling AI agents.

NTT Data has unveiled a data business unit for Microsoft Cloud to meet rising demand for secure, AI-driven enterprise cloud transformation.

The global unit brings together the company’s deep industry and technical expertise in Microsoft Cloud, security and AI solutions to accelerate cloud modernisation, scale Agentic AI and navigate complex sovereignty and compliance requirements.

Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT Data, said the global expanded collaboration with Microsoft reflects a shared commitment to tackle today’s complex business challenges with speed, scale and trust.

“We’re bringing together the strengths of both organisations to solve modern problems using advanced cloud and AI technologies, whether it’s modernising operations, improving how people work and connect, or delivering more intelligent, secure and resilient digital experiences.”

The core focus areas for the Middle East and Africa include rapidly scaling AI agents with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, enabling real-time voice communications and intelligent orchestration with speed, efficiency and ethical integrity.

It also enables more connected, collaborative workplaces with Microsoft 365 and transforms engagement through integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre solutions.

The announcement also follows NTT Data’s recently launched Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies, built on Azure and Azure AI Foundry.

There is growing demand for AI-powered automation, intelligent workflows and seamless enterprise integration and the need for scalable solutions that move AI out of the lab and into production.

Last month, a new report revealed that the informal and unregulated usage of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) by businesses in South Africa poses a threat to both them and their employees.

The report, produced by World Wide Worx and Dell Technologies, surveyed over 100 medium and large-sized enterprises nationwide.

According to the findings, South African enterprises are rapidly integrating Generative AI (GenAI) into their operations, but most are doing so without formal strategies, dedicated leadership, or the infrastructure required to maximise value and minimise risk.

This dramatic rise positions GenAI as the fastest-moving digital trend in the country.

