Microsoft launches Project Perception to combat AI‑driven cyber threats

Across Africa, where attackers are increasingly automating reconnaissance and exploiting vulnerabilities at scale, the stakes are rising.

The rules of cybersecurity are being rewritten as AI-driven attackers operate at machine speed, scaling campaigns with unprecedented efficiency.

To keep pace, organisations require a new cyber stack that can perceive risk, reason across vast context, and act as fast as modern threats.

Agentic Security

Microsoft says its new agentic security system, Project Perception, is designed for exactly that reality.

Unveiled ahead of its public preview on 3 August 2026, Project Perception shifts security teams from reactive, human‑led workflows to coordinated, AI‑driven protection.

Attackers

Across Africa, where attackers are increasingly automating reconnaissance and exploiting vulnerabilities at scale, the stakes are rising.

“Historically, attackers focused their efforts on larger economies and high‑value targets, but AI is changing the economics of cybercrime,” said Kerissa Varma, Microsoft’s Chief Security Advisor for Africa.

“The cost of launching attacks is falling while their reach is expanding, enabling threat actors to target more organisations simultaneously. As a result, businesses across Africa, including those that may previously have fallen below an attacker’s radar, need security capabilities that can detect, analyse and respond to threats around the clock.”

Project perception

Varma stressed that “security is an always‑on mission,” requiring protection that is effective, continuous, and cost‑efficient. Project Perception’s multi‑model architecture combines frontier and specialised cybersecurity models to optimise both quality and cost.

According to Microsoft, it coordinates three specialised agents: red team agents to identify paths to compromise, blue team agents to investigate and assess risk, and green team agents to take corrective action.

Together, they form a closed‑loop system that continuously strengthens defences.

Cybercrime

South Africa, Africa’s most targeted cybercrime market, illustrates the urgency. The CSIR’s 2024 national survey found 63% of cybersecurity roles remain partially or fully unfilled, leaving organisations vulnerable outside business hours.

“The introduction of the first Red/Blue/Green multi‑agent autonomous workflow in Microsoft Defender marks an important step forward,” Varma noted, enabling organisations to triage alerts, investigate incidents, and prioritise remediation at speed.

Microsoft said Project Perception is built in alignment with its Responsible AI principles, inheriting the compliance and governance controls customers already rely on.

Varima said by delivering integrated, multi‑model AI with agentic security capabilities, it is helping shape the next era of cybersecurity.