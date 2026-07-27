NASA’s Roman Telescope set to unlock dark energy and new worlds

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will study how the universe began, what it is made of and how it has evolved over time.

NASA is preparing to launch a new space telescope in a mission designed to tackle some of the universe’s biggest mysteries, from dark matter and dark energy to the discovery of thousands of new planets.

The telescope, named the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, is undergoing final preparations ahead of a launch set to take place from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre in late August.

Nancy Grace Roman

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will study how the universe began, what it is made of and how it has evolved over time.

Named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, the ‘mother of the Hubble Space Telescope,’ the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will have a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble’s, potentially measuring light from a billion galaxies in its lifetime.

“This observatory will also be able to block starlight to directly see exoplanets and planet-forming disks, complete a statistical census of planetary systems in our galaxy, and settle essential questions in the areas of dark energy, exoplanets, and infrared astrophysics,” NASA said.

Measurements

To make Roman’s sensitive measurements possible, the telescope will observe from a vantage point about 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) away from Earth in the direction opposite the Sun.

“At this special place in space, called the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, gravitational forces balance to keep objects in steady orbits with very little assistance,” NASA said.

NASA added that Roman carries two main instruments, added by the space administration.

The telescope has a primary mirror that is 7.9 feet (2.4 meters) in diameter – the same size as the Hubble Space Telescope’s primary mirror.

Instruments

The Roman Space Telescope will have two instruments: the Wide Field Instrument, and the Coronagraph Instrument technology demonstration.

The Wide Field Instrument will detect infrared light coming from the universe.

Infrared light has wavelengths that are slightly longer than those of visible light. This allows the instrument to see through cosmic dust and look deeper into the cosmos.

The coronagraph is designed to block the overwhelming glare of nearby stars. The idea is a bit like placing a hand in front of the Sun to make it easier to see something faint beside it.

Impact

Roman’s greatest impact may come from the unexpected. With repeated observations of large areas of sky, it will detect rare events and previously unseen phenomena. For astronomers, this is one of the mission’s most exciting aspects.

The Roman Space Telescope will have a primary mission lifetime of 5 years, with a potential 5-year extended mission.