Best Android budgeting apps to prepare you for the new tax year

Faizel Patel

Now that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has presented the 51st budget speech and South Africans learn what the tax tables for the upcoming tax year will look like, it is a good time take a look at your own finances.

To help South Africans get started, TCL Communication has recommended a few Android mobile apps users can download for their Android phones to keep your savings and spending in check ahead of the new tax year which starts on 1 March.

22seven

This free app from Old Mutual lets you see all your accounts and transactions in one place. You can link bank accounts, credit and store cards, investments, loans, and rewards from over 120 South African financial institutions. You’ll know what you‘ve already spent and have left to spend, empowering you to manage your money and budget better.

Budget planner

Budget planner is a simple budgeting, expense tracking and finance calculator app. You can use it to record your transactions, forecast your spending and savings, and save money. You can view your cash flow, earnings, and spending on the dashboard. You can record income and expenses using speech recognition and autocomplete based on your previous entries.

Fudget

Consider Fudget if you want a straightforward, no-frills app that doesn’t include a lot of complex features or require you to sync financial accounts. Make lists of incoming and outgoing money and track your balances. It’s as simple as that.

Goodbudget

Goodbudget is a money manager and expense tracker that’s great for home budget planning. This personal finance manager is a virtual update on the envelope system, where you allocate cash for different expenses to envelopes, so you don’t overspend. You can share your budget with your budgeting partners and keep everyone on the same page with finances.

Mint

Mint helps you reach your financial goals with personalised insights and custom budgets. Use it to see your monthly bills, create budgets, grow savings and build stronger finances from account balances and budget planners to tracking expenses and debt payments, all your money management is in one place.

Monefy

Each time you buy a coffee, pay a bill, or make a daily purchase, you just need to add the expense to the app. It’s done in one click, so you don’t need to fill anything except the amount. Tracking daily purchases, bills, and everything else you spend money on has never been so quick with this money manager.

Splitwise

Living with housemates or splitting bills with family? Splitwise is the easiest way to share expenses with friends and family and stop stressing about who owes who. Millions of people around the world use Splitwise to organise group bills for households, trips, and more.

The Android apps are avaiable on the Google Play Store.

Compiled by Faizel Patel

