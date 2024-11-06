Mobile apps to help you rescue deleted data and photos

Your device contains precious data like your most treasured photos, list of contacts, important chats and messages, critical documents and much more.

Have you ever deleted precious data on your phone by mistake and wished it was all a dream and that you could turn back time?

While on a computer you can restore it to a previous point in time, with smartphones it is a bit more complicated if the data was not backed up.

You could also go to a third party and professional to retrieve the lost data, but this can be very expensive.

If you have a smartphone, it probably contains precious data like your most treasured photos, your list of contacts, important chats and messages, critical documents and much more.

What do you do if you accidentally erase some data or change your mind after deleting a pic?

TCL recommends some tools to effortlessly restore your lost data.

ALSO READ: How to get the most from an old or budget Android smartphone

DataRestore

This system app helps you to restore data from your old phone using a cable or a cloud backup. The app is probably already installed on your Android device.

DiskDigger

DiskDigger can undelete and recover lost photos, images, or videos from your internal memory or external memory card. Whether you accidentally deleted a photo or reformatted your memory card, DiskDigger can find and restore your lost media.

Dr.Fone

Dr.Fone’s deleted photo recovery solution helps you quickly recover recently deleted photos, messages, videos, files, contacts, and audio with a single click. Recovering data from the phone’s recycle bin is also a breeze with Dr.Fone. If you accidentally delete information in social apps, Dr.Fone can help you restore it.

Dumpster

Dumpster is like a recycle bin for your phone. Once you’ve downloaded the app, it’ll automatically back up your recently deleted data without root privileges, allowing you to undelete files, restore photos, and recover deleted videos. It’s your one-stop shop when you need a handy app to recover videos or photos.

Google Drive

Google Drive, part of Google Workspace, lets you securely store, intelligently organise and collaborate on files and folders from anywhere, on any device. You can back your files up to the cloud. If you accidentally delete a file, you can usually easily restore it within the next 30 days.

MobiSaver

This easy Android data recovery app is your best bet for retrieving deleted photos, videos, contacts and text messages from the phone’s internal memory or external microSD card. Supported file formats include JPG/JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP and TIF/TIFF photos as well as MP4, 3GP, AVI, and MOV videos.

Mobispeedy

Have you ever accidentally deleted important photos and videos from your phone? Install Mobispeedy to get a recycle bin on your device to get the file recovery feature. Deleted files will be kept in Mobispeedy. You can easily recover deleted files at any time and restore them to your device.

Tenorshare UltData

This Android data recovery app enables you to recover deleted files on Android without a computer in only three steps—install, scan and recover. Retrieve any file you need including WhatsApp messages and attachments photos, videos and audio files in no time. No matter how you lose files, you can get lost Android files back.

Undeleter

Undeleter is a powerful file recovery app that can recover deleted files and data from your Android device, even if they have been permanently deleted. Undeleter can scan your device for deleted files and then recover them with just a few taps.

ALSO READ: Why data security is essential across tech industries