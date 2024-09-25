TCL expands Nxtpaper display smartphone range

Building on its Mobile World Congress (MWC) announcements earlier this year, TCL has expanded its range of smartphones that use its Nxtpaper display technology.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G and 50 Nxtpaper 5G put Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI large language models and automatic speech recognition to use in what’s a clear difference from what other phone makers in the market are doing with their displays and features.

TCL said Microsoft’s AI tools are customised to improve the reading and viewing experiences on the 50 Pro and 50.

For example, Text Assist lets people drag and drop text to translate, summarise, rewrite, or restyle it. The writing assistant can help compose emails, as well as create lists and invitations.

Unlike ordinary mobile devices, Nxtpaper devices adjust the LED blue light spectrum, shifting the blue light peak to a safer band of 457~462.5nm, reducing the proportion of harmful blue light by up to 61%.

TCL refers to Nxtpaper as “E Ink-like”. True E Ink uses tiny microcapsules (usually black and white but could be colour) that are electrically charged to present one side or the other and create an image. These images can hold with virtually no power, which is why your Kindle battery lasts so long.

LCD panel

Nxtpaper is still fundamentally an LCD panel, but TCL has layered glass and other material above the display panel to give it its low glare and easy-on-the-eyes appearance. There’s the nano-etched layer that gives the display its distinctive matte finish, almost zero reflectivity, and a more paper-like feel.

The TCL 50 PRO Nxtpaper 5G includes a high-resolution 32MP front camera for breathtaking selfies – optimised for everyday use. Both versions feature a 108MP rear camera to capture special moments or everyday scenes, delivering share-worthy images.

The devices are only expected to hit South African shores later in the year. The recommended retail price will be revealed by then.



