Realme debuts 108MP camera smartphone in SA

The downside of Qualcomm chip in the Realme is the lack of 5G support and that can be a real problem for those who are avid gamers.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has debuted its latest smartphone the C67 in SA. Photo: Realme

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has debuted its latest smartphone, the C67, in South Africa with a 108MP camera and a R7 500 price tag.

This may bode well for cash-strapped consumers who don’t have the wads of cash to splurge on high-end phones even if it is on contract.

While the company said the C67 is a great mobile phone for “trendsetters everywhere,” the device is a midrange smartphone which is significantly cheaper than other brands.

At the heart of the C67 lies the Snapdragon 685 chipset, accompanied by 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM configuration.

Downside

However, with the downside of Qualcomm chip is the lack of 5G support and that can be a real problem for those who are avid gamers.

With the current plethora of streaming services and games, 4G and 3G is just not going to cut it when you need speed to navigate a game or stream the latest movie.

If you are a keen photographer, the C67 may just be the first smartphone in its segment to have a 108MP camera, offering a 3X In-sensor zoom camera, but a review and test of the device beckons to determine the quality of the snaps.

While the C67 will be appreciated by the Gen-Z’s, the lack of the gaming oomph is a damper. But it does have an expansive 6.72-inch display and 90Hz display refresh rate.

ALSO READ: Huawei’s new Nova Y72 packs the X button for easier navigation

Big battery

The Realme C67 comes with a hefty 5 000mAh powerhouse and 33W SUPERVOOC charge. It has the juice to power up to 50% in just 26 minutes. This is in addition to its reverse charging capabilities.

For those always on the move, the C67 may have up to 38 days on standby, depending on usage.

Understanding the need for a device that can keep up with the adventurous spirit of its users, the C67 comes with IP54 water resistance.

It is available in two colour options: Sunny Oasis and Black Rock.

ALSO READ: Sony’s new PS5 update includes improved DualSense audio and screen sharing