Oppo launches A6 smartphone in SA’s competitive midrange market

The Oppo A6 series competes in South Africa's budget-to-midrange market against strong rivals.

Oppo has announced the launch of its A6 smartphone amid intense competition in the midrange market.

The device features a large 6.75-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1570 by 720 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Rivals

The Oppo A6 series (including A6 Pro 5G and A6x) competes in South Africa’s budget-to-midrange market against strong rivals like the Samsung Galaxy A-series (A26, A36, A56), Vivo X90/Y series, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13/14 series.

Other competitors also include the recently launched Honor X9d, which retails for about R10 999.

These rivals focus on the robustness of the device, screen quality and price, competing with the A6’s 7 000mAh battery, IP69 rating and AI focus

Features

The Oppo A6 was released in South Africa in January 2026, designed for users who prioritise battery life and durability over raw performance.

“The A6 is built for users who expect their smartphone to keep up without compromise,” said Bradley Young, head of retail and sales at Oppo South Africa.

Powering the Oppo A6 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 mobile platform with 8GB of RAM, which is expandable with an additional 8GB.

The chipset is adequate for daily tasks, but it can struggle with high-end gaming.

Cameras

In terms of cameras, while the 50MP main camera captures good daylight photos, the secondary lens is only a 2MP monochrome sensor rather than a more useful ultra-wide or telephoto lens.

The Oppo A6 does not feature wireless charging, which is consistent with its mid-range positioning, though this is offset by its fast wired charging.

Available in Aurora Gold and Sapphire Blue, the Oppo A6 will be available nationwide at a recommended retail price of R8 999 prepaid, or from R399 per month over 36 months on contract.