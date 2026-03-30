Google expands Search Live globally with Gemini 3.1 Flash

Search Live launched globally for all languages and locations where AI Mode is available.

Google has announced that Search Live is expanding globally, enabled by the launch of the company’s new voice and audio model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live.

Search Live launched globally on Friday, for all languages and locations where AI Mode is available.

Search live

“With this expansion, people in more than 200 countries and territories can have real-time conversations with Search in AI Mode, using both voice and camera,” Google said.

Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, Google’s latest voice and audio model, is inherently multilingual, enabling the global expansion of Search Live and delivering a more natural and intuitive conversation for users.

Google is also expanding its Live Translate feature to iOS users.

This allows real-time translation through headphones in over 70 languages. This expansion includes several new countries, including Germany, Japan, and the UK.

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How to use the feature

Announced in June 2025, Search Live is a voice-activated feature that allows users to have conversations with Google Search through the company’s mobile app.

To use the feature, users need to open the Google app on Android or iOS and tap the Live icon under the Search bar.

From there, they can ask a question out loud to get an audio response, then continue the conversation with follow-up questions. Users can also dive deeper by exploring web links.

Design

Google, in a blog post, said Search Live is designed for those moments when you need real-time help, and typing out a query just won’t cut it.

“If you want to ask about something in front of you, like how to install a new shelving unit, you can enable your camera to add visual context. This way, Search can see what your camera sees and offer helpful suggestions, plus links to more information on the web.”

You can also access Search Live if you’re already pointing your camera with Google Lens – just tap the Live option at the bottom of the screen to have a real-time, back-and-forth conversation about what you see in the real world.

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