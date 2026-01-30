Oppo Reno 15 Pro and 15F lands in South Africa

The latest generation brings refined design, improved display and camera performance.

With 2026 in full swing, several tech companies are already gearing up for their launches to showcase what they have been working on for the past year.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has already given tech enthusiasts a glimpse of what may be in store for 2026, and artificial intelligence (AI) is leading the race.

Innovation

The Mobile World Congress is also coming up in March 2026, and more innovative smartphones with cutting-edge features are expected to be launched, which at times feel more virtual than real.

Advanced AI innovation will likely be integrated into smartphones, case in point with the recently launched Oppo Reno 15 series.

Oppo Reno

Oppo launched the Reno15 Pro and Reno15 F this week, and, as expected, they feature several AI upgrades.

The latest generation brings refined design, improved display and camera performance, and a new colour called ‘Dancing Aurora Design’, which is likely to attract those who want a little more than phone features.

Sadly, most smartphones feature glass backs, which require them to be cased, thereby detracting from the device’s aesthetics.

Competition

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 F focus on camera capabilities, durable design (IP69 water resistance), and smooth performance. The Pro model is the higher-end option with a more powerful processor and advanced camera system, while the F model offers great value with a larger battery and more mid-tier hardware.

With Samsung, Honour, Apple and Huawei yet to unveil their smartphones, Oppo will be hoping that its latest series has what it takes to get a bigger slice of market share in South Africa, which is extremely saturated with mid-tier devices, to ensure that consumers get flagship device features that are affordable to their pockets.

Availability and pricing

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 F 5G will be available in the country from 7 February 2026, with recommended retail prices starting around R21 999 and R13 999, respectively.

Both models feature 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, positioning them as premium mid-range devices.

