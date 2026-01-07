AI and computing battles top CES 2026 agenda in Las Vegas

The latest innovations will be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

As 2026 starts, technology companies will showcase what they have been working on over the past year.

As expected, it’s once again time for the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) trade show to spotlight companies’ latest tech plans.

In 2026, the event is being held in Las Vegas from 6 to 9 January.

AI tops agenda

Products from artificial intelligence (AI), smart homes, digital health, smartphones, computers, microchips, TVs and others will be revealed at the CES.

The show kicked off on Tuesday.

AI was at the top of the agenda, with many companies showcasing AI-powered robots.

Computer chips

A huge battle is also brewing in computing. 2026 is going to be the year of the laptop, and the CPU wars that will erupt around it.

Qualcomm is bringing Snapdragon X2 Elite, AMD is rumoured to announce new Ryzen AI 400 Series chips and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips are Team Blue’s latest chance to fight back.

Innovations

Here are some of the wildest reveals so far:

Samsung unveiled a mysteriously slim 3D display;

An AI-powered “digital twin” that mirrors your expressions;

Razer introduced Project AVA, an all-in-one AI companion;

NVIDIA launched Alpamayo, a reasoning AI for self-driving cars;

Lenovo has unveiled a rollable laptop screen that expands at the press of a button;

LG’s new AI-powered robot home assistant stole the show for doing the laundry.

Robots

Some of the robots at CES are already in use or being tested in kitchens and warehouses, while others remain years away from market entry.

For now, the future of robotics appears bright, but it will arrive in pieces with timelines as varied as artificial beings themselves.

