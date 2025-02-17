The future of smartphones: What you’ll be using by 2030

Trends to look out for include the shift to 6G, sustainable design and satellite-to-device connectivity, among other immovations.

With several smartphone companies having already showcased their new devices, technology innovation may have appeared to have slowed down. Still, the telecom industry is working on some exciting breakthroughs.

From the rollout of 6G networks that promise lightning-fast speeds to generative AI features that reshape the way we connect, create, and communicate, we can expect the smartphone of 2030 to look vastly different to today’s models.

According to tech company TCL, some trends to look out for include the shift to 6G, sustainable design, satellite-to-device connectivity and massive battery life improvements

6G

Smartphone users can expect to see 6G, the next version of the GSM standard, start to roll out around 2030. 6G is expected to deliver theoretical top speeds of one terabit per second, or 50 times more than 5G (in real-world settings, the speeds may be lower).

It will also allow ultralow latency—perhaps under a millisecond. This level of performance will open new doors for augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications.

Design

As the world strives for net-zero emissions, handset makers are incorporating recyclable materials, modular components and energy-efficient technologies into smartphone designs.

Smartphones are increasingly designed to be repaired and upgraded easily to reduce electronic waste. Most manufacturers are also striving to eliminate plastic from packaging and to make it easy for smartphones to be recycled.

Satellite connectivity

Satellite-to-device connectivity is starting to appear on higher-end phones. It allows you to receive a satellite connection directly on your smartphone without needing special equipment.

For now, you can send an emergency SOS by text. In future, this feature may be available on most mainstream devices and enable you to browse the internet or make calls. That means you’ll be able to communicate easily from remote parts of the world where there is no cellular infrastructure.

Battery life

Over the next few years, we can expect massive technological breakthroughs that allow for faster charging and better battery life.

Alternatives to lithium-ion batteries, such as solid-state batteries, nanowires and materials like graphene, mean that we’ll no longer need to worry about running out of smartphone power in the middle of the day.

Solid-state batteries are especially promising. They would provide days of power on a single charge and have much better longevity than lithium-ion batteries.

Innovation

Foldable and rollable screens are evolving fast, offering enhanced portability and more real estate on your screen for media and apps.

In years to come, we may see large-display smartphones that can be folded or rolled into a tiny device you can keep in your back pocket or wear on your wrist.

Samsung, Oppo, and Google have all unveiled foldable smartphones, with Huawei unveiling the world’s first triple-fold smartphone last year, the Huawei Mate XT.

Generative AI

The integration of on-device generative AI (GenAI) represents a leap forward for smartphones.

Using specialised neural processing units (NPUs), smartphones will handle tasks like real-time text-to-image generation, large language models (LLMs) inferencing, and enhanced personalised experiences—all without relying on cloud servers.

This ensures faster responses, better privacy, and reduced latency. Additionally, manufacturers are embedding generative AI into next-generation operating systems.

By 2025, generative AI capabilities will be a common feature on premium smartphones.

