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Pope Leo XIV warns AI must be ‘disarmed’ to prevent domination and death [VIDEO]

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

1 June 2026

02:16 pm

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The Pope also rejected the US administration's reliance on 'just war' theory to justify AI‑driven weapons

Pope Leo XIV warns AI must be 'disarmed' to prevent to domination and death

Pope Leo XIV has issued a warning, declaring that artificial intelligence (AI) must be “disarmed”. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli / AFP

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Pope Leo XIV has issued a dramatic wake‑up call to civilisation, declaring that artificial intelligence (AI) must be “disarmed” to prevent it from becoming an instrument of domination, exclusion and death.

Delivering his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), at the Vatican, the pontiff warned that weapon systems are already moving beyond human control and that the unchecked race for algorithms risks creating “new forms of digital slavery”.

Pope’s warning

He cautioned against a global competition driven by geopolitical and commercial dominance, saying humanity is entering a dangerous era where technology, conflict and power are increasingly intertwined.

“Artificial intelligence needs to be disarmed. The word is strong, I know. But deliberately chosen because this moment needs words capable of attracting attention, awakening consciences and indicating paths forward for humanity,” Pope Leo said.

“[AI needs to be] freed from logics that turn it into an instrument of domination, exclusion and death. Like nuclear energy, it must be at the service of all, and of the common good.”

AI data ownership

The encyclical went further, insisting that AI data ownership must not remain in private hands and calling for “robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility,” Al Jazeera reported.

The Pope also rejected the US administration’s reliance on “just war” theory to justify AI‑driven weapons, declaring it outdated and warning that “no algorithm can make war morally acceptable”.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pope Leo XIV Vatican

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