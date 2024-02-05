Power and elegance combined: Huawei MateBook D 16 i9 arrives in South Africa

The Huawei MateBook D 16 i9 is designed for the modern professional's dynamic lifestyle.

The arrival of the award-winning Huawei MateBook D 16 with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor in South Africa marks a new era in high-performance computing for professionals on the go. By merging elegant design with groundbreaking technology, the MateBook D 16 Intel® Core™ i9 is engineered for those who demand power and portability, whether commuting, working from a café, or jet-setting around the globe.

Designed for the modern professional

The Huawei MateBook D 16 Intel® Core™ i9 is designed to focus on the modern professional’s dynamic lifestyle. Its aesthetic allure is evident in its Mystic Silver finish and minimalist design, exuding a sense of sophistication and elegance. Weighing just 1.72kg, it combines portability with performance, making it an ideal companion for professionals constantly on the move.

Central to its design appeal and focus on feature-rich performance is the incredible 16-inch FullView display, boasting a resolution of 1920 x 1200. This large screen and remarkably thin bezels offer an expansive viewing area, enhancing productivity and creative pursuits. The high screen-to-body ratio ensures that users get more screen real estate, providing a more immersive experience whether you’re analysing data, editing videos or presenting to clients.

Equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Huawei MateBook D 16 Intel® Core™ i9 delivers stunning visual performance, rendering images and videos with exceptional clarity and vivid colours. The innovative 180° hinge enables the laptop to lay flat for collaborative sessions or multi-device setups. These features position this MateBook as a frontrunner in high-performance laptops for professionals who demand excellence in form and function.

Smart features for enhanced experience and performance

The Huawei MateBook D 16 Intel® Core™ i9’s smart technology, including a fingerprint power button and 1080 AI webcam with FollowCam, offers a higher level of convenience and security. Its noise reduction feature ensures clear audio during conference calls, while the AI voice typing feature enhances productivity. In addition, the innovative Huawei Super Device feature allows seamless integration with other Huawei devices, making file transfers and multi-device connectivity effortless.

With its powerful Intel® Core™ i9 processor, ample RAM, storage and advanced cooling system with the Dual Shark Fin Fan technology, the Huawei MateBook D 16 i9 is built to handle demanding applications easily.

Superior connectivity for smooth, reliable connections

The laptop includes the groundbreaking Huawei Metaline Antenna, which significantly enhances Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring stable and long-range connections essential for smooth video streams and uninterrupted conference calls. The Metaline Antenna technology allows the laptop to establish connections at distances from up to 270 metres, ensuring stable and robust Wi-Fi coverage even when the user is a distance from the source.

Additionally, the Huawei MateBook D 16 Intel® Core™ i9 fully supports the high-speed advantages of Wi-Fi 6, enabling faster download and upload speeds, reduced latency and efficient handling of multiple high-bandwidth activities. This combination of extended range and high-speed performance makes the Metaline Antenna a crucial feature for users who require reliable and fast internet connectivity in various environments.

Revolutionary battery performance

Its formidable battery lies at the heart of the Huawei MateBook D 16 i9’s exceptional performance which features a 70Wh unit and is engineered to keep pace with the most demanding of days. Whether you’re working remotely, attending back-to-back virtual meetings or engaging in creative endeavours, the Huawei MateBook D 16 i9 ensures that battery life is the least of your concerns.

With the addition of 65W fast charging, this powerhouse can rapidly recharge, significantly reducing downtime and ensuring users keep productive and entertained for longer stretches. The battery capacity, an upgrade from previous models, is a true game changer for professionals and students alike, offering extended use without the constant need for a power outlet.

Its advanced features such as its elegant design and powerful performance make it an intelligent choice for professionals seeking a laptop that keeps pace with their dynamic lifestyle.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 Intel® Core™ i9 edition is immediately available in South Africa at a recommended retail price of R 24 999.00. Get yours today online and at Huawei Authorised Experience Stores in mystic silver.