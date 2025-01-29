McKenzie extends submission deadline for SA’s F1 bid

South Africa could possibly host a F1 Grand Prix in 2027.

David Coulthard performs during the filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 4, 2024. Picture: Red Bull

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has extended the submission deadline for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for South Africa’s Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix bid to 18 March 2025.

The decision was taken in collaboration with the Bid Steering Committee (BSC).

McKenzie’s spokesperson, Stacey-Lee Khojane, said the extension is aimed at giving stakeholders additional time to submit “comprehensive, well-structured proposals in line with RFEOI requirements.”

“The Ministry is committed to a transparent and competitive process to secure this prestigious motorsport event.

F1 in SA

McKenzie emphasized the bid’s significance

“Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would boost our economy, tourism and development while showcasing South Africa as a premier global sporting destination. This extension ensures bidders have the time to prepare exceptional proposals.”

McKenzie has urged stakeholders to support South Africa’s Formula 1 ambitions.

The minister has indicated on several occasions that he is excited about bringing F1 to the country in 2027, to the delight of fans.

ALSO READ: McKenzie releases report showcasing SA’s bid to host F1 Grand Prix

F1 in 2027?

With the Dutch Grand Prix falling off the F1 calendar after 2026, McKenzie could not confirm to The Citizen whether South Africa may take that spot.

“F1 is definitely going to come. We are going to be putting in our bid. We’re looking at 2027, it’s probably going to be between Cape Town and Joburg, the race its hotting up, so far there are big bid coming from both cities.

“I don’t care where it is, as long as it is in South Africa,” McKenzie said at a recent Betway SA20 cricket clash between Mi Cape Town and Paarl Royals in Cape Town.

Bid Steering Committee

South Africa’s F1 bid steering committee (BSC) is composed of a diverse group of experts from key sectors working on a volunteer basis. They are united in their goal of positioning South Africa as a premier candidate to host this iconic global motorsport event.

The committee, chaired by Bakang Lethoko, will consider several bids from promoters across the country, with Gauteng emerging as the frontrunner.

The BSC comprises Lethoko as the chairperson, alongside Anton Roux, Motorsport SA CEO Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli, and Mlimandlela Ndamase.

The committee will prepare a bid that will be considered by the Formula One Group and the FIA, global motorsport’s governing body.

ALSO READ: McKenzie says F1 race in South Africa will cost R2bn but private sector will cover most of it [VIDEOS]