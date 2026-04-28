Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail of R30 000 each

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla will return to court on 13 May.

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla have been granted bail in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Following two postponements, one over the Freedom Day long weekend, the magistrate ruled that the pair had satisfied the court that they would not interfere with investigations or attempt to evade trial.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief and the Ekurhuleni City manager were arrested last weekend in separate operations.

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla face charges of fraud, obstructing the ends of justice and corruption through being givers and receivers of gratification.

Lerutla is alleged to have paid R400 000 to have an impersonator attend a 2019 court appearance related to a traffic violation so that he could attend a job interview instead.

Bail for Mkhwanazi and Lerutla

In opposing bail, the state used an affidavit deposed by Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, which recounted an alleged 2022 kidnapping and murder incident involving Mkhwanazi.

The state also cited a 2021 incident were Lerutla was accused of bribing a tow truck driver R10 000 to tamper with an accident scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was alleged to have died at the scene, but the case was never enrolled and Lerutla was not charged.

The magistrate stated that if Mkhwanazi had been charged with a crime relating to said incident, it would have held more weight.

On Lerutla’s alleged accident scene interference, the magistrate noted that the docket went missing only after the case was dropped, saying the order of events “defied logic”.

“The issues in these applications were narrow, limited only to the likelihood of the applicants interfering with witnesses and the investigation,”

“it is my view that the applicants have discharged the onus on the balance of probabilities, and that the interest of justice permits their release on bail,” the magistrate stated.

Bail conditions for suspended officials

Bail conditions include the handing over of any travel documents and a disqualification of any right to apply for new travel documentation.

The state noted that Mkhwanazi and Lerutla will now know the names of any potential witnesses as their counsel will be privy to the contents of the docket.

The pair were warned not to have direct or indirect contact with witnesses, with any contravention leading to their arrest.

“Even if you do anything that was not specifically said as part of the bail applications, and the state feels there is a need to cancel your bail, the state may apply for the estrangement of bail,” the magistrate stated.

The magistrate ruled that Mkhwanazi and Lerutla will be released on bail subject to the payment of R30 000, and are next required to appear in court on 13 May, 2026.

“The National Prosecuting Authority respects the court’s decision and will review the outcome, while remaining steadfast in its commitment to prosecute the matter diligently and present a strong case in the interests of justice,” stated NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.