REVIEW: I tried the Honor 600 Lite S: A mid-ranger built for a multi-device life

After two weeks with the Honor 600 Lite S, here is how it handles setup, design, and life alongside a MacBook, a smartwatch, and a fitness ring.

As a life-long Android user, I’m not easily swayed by a new mid-range handset.

After two weeks with the Honor 600 Lite S, though, what stood out wasn’t any single spec. It was how well the phone fits around the rest of my adored gadgets.

The 600 Lite S looks the part. Its design is modern and sleek, on par with what other mid-range devices offer, and it makes a good accessory in its own right. There’s also a decent range of customisation options if you want to push the look and feel further, which I did when setting up the review unit.

It’s a bigger phone than my Honor X9d, which means it feels slightly heavier in the hand. The trade-off is more screen real estate, which will suit anyone who prefers a roomier display.

Setup that gets out of your way

The device’s RAM Turbo Technology can achieve a 8GB+16GB memory experience14 that runs smoothly even after extended use. Photo: Supplied

Switching from another Android device is simple. The phone lets you transfer data and settings over a C-to-C cable and Wi-Fi, so getting up and running is quick and fairly painless.

The 600 Lite S and the X9d (which is my current device) sit in a similar price range, and both run on MagicOS 10, but they aren’t identical. The 600 Lite S’s camera doesn’t have OIS, and you can’t select transparent app icons on this model. Neither is a dealbreaker, but they’re worth knowing about if you’re deciding between the two.

The lack of Optical Image Stabilisation, a hardware-based stabilisation technology used in smartphone cameras and digital cameras, means images may not always look crisp and detailed in low light.

A phone that talks to my Mac

The feature I used most was Honor Share, paired with the Workstation app on my MacBook. I use the Apple device for work, including video editing, writing and social media management. The seamless connection between it and the 600 Lite S supported a mobile, multi-device workflow, which matters for anyone working in digital media, needing constant, lossless file transfers.

The Honor 600 series features built-in Circle to Search support running on MagicOS, allowing you to instantly search, shop, or translate anything on your screen without leaving your current app. Photo: Supplied

Hot girl walks

Keeping an eye on my fitness metrics is also a big part of my life. For that, I paired the phone with my Honor watch, and even added a widget for the device’s built-in health app to my home screen to stay on top of my progress each day.

Pairing means I can leave my phone at home on a walk or a run. The data is there once the devices sync when I get back. Both devices also made menstrual cycle tracking less cumbersome and more accurate. Because the phone runs an Android-based OS, I could also sync my fitness ring, which isn’t part of the brand’s device family. That compatibility meant I could keep using its tracking metrics on this phone.

The basics

Honor positions the 600 Lite S around three things: battery, durability, and a dedicated AI button.

The device has a dedicated physical AI Button, a quick Long Press that allows you to instantly access powerful AI capabilities. Photo: Supplied

According to the brand, the 7700mAh battery delivers multi-day use and a six-year lifespan, with 45W SuperCharge for top-ups.

It also lists IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, and a physical AI button that opens AI features with a long press and the camera with a double press. It carries a recommended retail price of R8 999 across general nationwide stockists.

In my experience alone, though the device could use some OIS hardware, the 600 Lite S is at its best for people who live and work across several devices without sacrificing the aesthetics of an eye-catching and stylish device.