Review: Logitech Signature Slim K950 keyboard

Connectivity works across both Bluetooth and the Logi Bolt USB receiver

While most laptops have built in keyboards and trackpads, having a separate keyboard and mouse like the Logitech Signature Slim K950 keyboard and mouse can make the experience of working on a laptop a whole lot better.

The Logitech Signature Slim K950 keyboard and mouse for review. They are useful, have a solid construction and thoughtful design, as well as offering a comfortable typing experience with its scissor-actuated keys.

Connectivity works across both Bluetooth and the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Pairing with Bluetooth is easy as turning the keyboard on, holding the dedicated function key, waiting for the keyboard to show in a Bluetooth pairing menu and waiting for it to connect.

Features

The keyboard has keys for a range of computers including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android or Linux while mouse includes left, right and center buttons, plus two side buttons and a SmartWheel with both precise and silent scrolling.

The keyboard also features little extendable feet on the base so the typing angle can be adjusted.

Coming on to usage, the individual keys are carefully sculpted for more accurate typing and the sound of both the keyboard and mouse is almost silent

With the keyboard quite long, I did find myself pressing keys that were not meant to be pushed during the tech review, which is not real concern, but was distracting at times to see what I had pressed.

Load shedding

The Signature Slim K950 opts for scissor-actuated membrane keys underneath which provide a familiar typing experience for those who use a laptop day-to-day.

When used with Logi Options+ software, the Signature Slim keyboard and mouse can be turbo-charged for extra productivity. Individual keys can be programmed to perform dedicated functions depending on the software being run

With the number of stories I write a day, there was no fatigue on the hands

The Signature Slim Keyboard K950 allows you to pair to any three devices including your work and personal computers, tablet, or phone.

However, there is one downside. With the possibility of load shedding kicking in at any time, the keyboard is also dark.

There isn’t any backlighting to speak of which is a pain for after-dark working. It would have been pleasant to see even a simple white backlight which will make working easier.

It runs off two AA batteries which Logitech said juices the keyboard up to 36 months of runtime.

Overall, the keyboard is much nicer to type on than most laptops and helps improve your posture when working at home or office.

