AI can reshape South Africa’s public sector – but it requires trust

AI transformation hinges on more than just adoption.

Dell Technologies says artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer an abstract construct; it’s actively reshaping South Africa’s public sector.

However, the company said the transformation hinges on more than just adoption.

“For governments to unlock the full potential, it’s not just about implementing technology – it’s about doing so thoughtfully and strategically,” said Mohammed Amin, senior vice president, Ceemeta, Dell Technologies.

Ethics

To truly harness AI’s potential and avoid pitfalls, governments must navigate a complex web of ethical considerations, data security imperatives, and the urgent need for workforce readiness.

In November last year, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said there must be a balance for the ethical use of artificial intelligence in South Africa.

“We are in the very early stages. We published a policy framework that’s out for public commentary. The submission will go into the final policy document.

“The most important thing is we have to find the balance for ethical use so it does not contribute to the spread of deep fakes, misinformation and disinformation. The world’s leading policymakers are grappling with that question, and we will also be grappling with it as we move towards finalising our policy,“ Malatsi said.

AI empowering societies

Amin said there are five key steps to ensure AI empowers societies, strengthens governance and enhances public services.

These include defining a clear vision for AI integration and establishing ethical AI frameworks.

“Ethical AI isn’t just about compliance – it’s about trust. Citizens should feel confident that AI decisions are fair, clear, and in their best interests.”

Amin also stressed on strengthening data security and AI-ready infrastructure and upskilling the public sector workforce, among others.

“By developing homegrown AI capabilities, governments can reduce reliance on foreign tech providers, fortify national security, and create self-sustaining ecosystems. These efforts ensure that public sector AI remains a tool for empowerment, not dependence.“

Amin said the time to act is now and let AI shape and serve the public good and build a resilient digital economy.

Tech

Meanwhile, Dell Technologies unveiled its new PC portfolio, which it said offers a unified, streamlined lineup designed for work and play, with three product categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max with AI capabilities,

The launch also includes world-first monitor technology, delivering superior colour accuracy, eye comfort, and enhanced audio for an advanced computing experience.

Last year, Microsoft South Africa said it has been trying to figure out how computers can understand humans as opposed to humans understanding computers from the outset.

With the proliferation of artificial intelligence, Microsoft launched its range of Copilot+ devices, saying the strides in computers and technology have made a giant leap into the future.

