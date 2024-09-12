How to stay cybersafe and avoid cybercrime when travel planning

Most cybersecurity breaches these days take the form of phishing-based social engineering.

While many perceive that data breaches and cybercrime may only relate to banking and identity fraud, criminals also target consumers when they are travel planning.

An alarming post by leading consumer journalist Wendy Knowler brought the constant and increasing risk of cybercrime in the context of travel planning to light.

Knowler shared a cautionary tale involving a South African woman who fell victim to a sophisticated phishing scam and cybercrime while making travel arrangements.

I’ve just received an email from a S. African woman who was caught by this.

The fraudulent email came amid a stream of genuine https://t.co/DWEn2V5aWz emails about her UK booking.

She lost >R18K.@bookingcom sent her a warning email but it landed AFTER the scammers’ ones. 😡 https://t.co/co0c7Xc4Nl August 26, 2024

Don’t let your guard down

Lucas Molefe, cybersecurity consultant at ESET Southern Africa said people cannot let their guard down for a moment.

“The truth is that most cybersecurity breaches these days take the form of phishing-based social engineering. Why break through thick firewalls or try to hack complex passwords when you can simply get someone to hand you the keys to their data and money?

“Scammers only need to find one cybersecurity gap for your trip to become far more expensive than you’d anticipated,” Molefe said.

Molefe said there are numerous parties involved when travel planning including banks, booking agents, online platforms and airlines.

“Booking flights or accommodations online often involves entering personal information on multiple platforms, each with its own level of security. Each interaction creates a potential entry point for cybercriminals, who can exploit these vulnerabilities to access or steal crucial data.

“If even one of these platforms is compromised, your entire travel itinerary, including payment details, could be exposed to significant risk,” he said.

Travelling

Molefe added that travelling also has its risks.

“It doesn’t get much safer once you’re travelling. Accessing the internet while on the move − whether to check emails, manage bookings, or handle banking transactions − poses additional threats, especially if you’re using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. Cybercriminals can easily intercept data or deploy phishing schemes to steal your credentials.”

How to recognise phishing

Phishing messages often mimic legitimate correspondence but can be identified through several telltale signs.

Requests for personal information

Poor grammar

Unexpected contact

Urgency or irresistible offers

Suspicious domain names

How to prevent phishing

Think before you click: Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious messages. These could lead you to malicious websites or infect your device with malware.

Stay informed: Keep up with reports on new phishing techniques to avoid falling into the latest traps.

Guard your personal details: Always verify the message with the sender or the organisation it claims to represent, using contact details you know to be genuine.

Monitor your accounts: Regularly check your online accounts for any unusual activity, even if you don’t suspect any foul play.

Use reliable security solutions: Implementing a trusted anti-phishing solution can add an extra layer of protection.

Authentication

“In the end, you are your own best multi-factor authenticator. If you have any doubt − or even if you don’t but are about to make a sizeable transfer − call or email a known, genuine contact at the organisation you’re trading with.

“Confirm that the details you’re using are legitimate and, whatever you do, do not click on links from unknown contacts,” Molefe said.

As travel plans become increasingly digital, the need for cybersecurity grows more urgent as cybercrime becomes more prevalent. By staying vigilant and adopting safe online practices, travellers can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercrime and enjoy a safer, stress-free trip.

