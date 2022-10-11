TikTok introduces solutions to help SA small businesses

Faizel Patel

TikTok For Business has launched new advertising solutions in South Africa to empower small and mid-size businesses to grow their brand on the platform.

The short video platform said it’s self-serve advertising solutions give marketers across the country the tools to tap into the creativity of the community, reach new audiences and optimise their marketing campaigns.

Creativity

The short video service said it celebrates creativity and storytelling from its users which aims to give marketers innovative tools with which to create authentic and creative content unique to the app.

Scott Thwaites, head of Turkey, Africa and Gaming, Global Business Solutions, TikTok – METAP said small businesses are an essential part of the platforms community.

“This is why we’re continuously looking for new ways businesses can engage with audiences and grow. Through the new self-serve offering, small businesses can now experience the magic of TikTok in an easy and independent way.”

TikTok Self-Serve Advertising Tools

The company said TikTok For Business Ads Manager empowers businesses of all sizes to reach their ideal customers on TikTok through a simple interface.

“With new creative tools and performance features designed with small businesses in mind, it’s now easier than ever to start activating at scale on the platform.”

Product features

Creative tools: The platform has a suite of creative tools that enable every marketer to embrace the creativity and authenticity of the TikTok community. Everyone has the opportunity to tell their story, and TikTok’s creative tools help brands represent the most authentic version of their brand.

Flexible budgets: TikTok Ads Manager was designed for the fast setup for every level of expertise. Flexible budgets allow businesses to adjust their spending at any time.

Performance targeting: Intelligent targeting can help businesses to get discovered by new engaged audiences.

Business accounts: TikTok business accounts provide additional tools customised to businesses’ needs for performance analysis and engagement with audiences.

