WATCH: Magic of TikTok not just to create but to be discovered

As TikTok becomes ever more popular in South Africa, the company said the magic of TikTok is not just the chance to create, but the chance to discover and to be found.

The short-form mobile video platfom hosted #WhatTheTok, the first-ever TikTok For Business media event in South Africa, on Wednesday, to showcase how businesses can embrace the TikTok experience and reimagine how they connect with their communities.

It said over the past year, brands have found success resonating with the the short-form mobile video platfom community not because they had the glossiest ad or the biggest names in their campaign, but because of their ability to creatively engage and connect with users through feelings, actions and sounds.

TikTok’s goal

Scott Thwaites, Head of Turkey, Africa & Gaming, Global Business Solutions, TikTok – METAP, explained that the goal of TikTok For Business is to give brands, marketeers and businesses in South Africa the tools to be discovered and authentically connect with communities on the platform.

“With TikTok For Business, our goal is to give marketers the tools to be discovered and connect with the broader communities around them.

“Brands are an important part of the TikTok experience, whether they are starting trends or connecting communities, they are creating authentic audiences built on the foundation of sharing joy.

“They are embracing the creative and authentic spirit of TikTok, and giving users a new way to discover and engage with the products they love,” Thwaites said.

Competition

Asked about competition from other prominent social media platforms, Thwaites told The Citizen the company’s short-form video format is at the centre of the company’s DNA.

“I think that’s incredibly important to keep in mind that TikTok is a place that users and consumers come to be entertained, immersed and to come across diverse content.”

“We’ve seen phenomenal growth globally, with more than one billion users now, and we’ve seen phenomenal growth in markets like Africa and specifically South Africa,” Thwaites said.

Marketing drivers

Thwaites highlighted how TikTok can help solve shifts in the marketing landscape, and identified four key drivers that are shaping this shift, including:

From measuring reach to measuring connection;

From passive audience to immersed creators;

From transactional commerce to consumer commerce; and

From witnessing culture to creating culture.

“As we continue to build a platform where brands bring immense value to the user experience, we’re excited to continue investing in solutions that give businesses in South Africa a platform to inspire others, be discovered, and meaningfully connect with the TikTok Community,” concluded Thwaites.

