WATCH: What makes a good housekeeper? Insights from a high tea with Mbali Nhlapho

The event hosted a passionate crowd of over 150 devoted housekeepers.

“Love what you do, appreciate what you have, and enjoy the ride,” TikTok star Mbali Nhlapho told The Citizen at the Housekeepers High Tea event a few days ago.

The social media darling teamed up with Queen Malobane, Metropolitan’s Provincial General Manager, to host a passionate crowd of over 150 devoted housekeepers.

The event, held at the Africlassic River Lodge in Rivonia, celebrated the often-overlooked profession of housekeeping while providing valuable insights into work ethics, hygiene, and the importance of insurance.

Mbali said events like this are important as they help housekeepers feel valued.

“It brings up confidence a person usually has about their jobs, it helps people feel appreciated and not judged because of their line of work.

“To me, this is a huge achievement because I love cleaning and it brings me so much joy seeing people who also enjoy cleaning and them being celebrated for it.”

She also highlighted the importance of working with brands like Metropolitan.

“Working with big brands such as Metropolitan means so much to me because it shows the great value they have in housekeeping, and also in not judging a person by their title.

“This is something so touching because in this new era, cleaning is criticized and not very much appreciated like back then, and I appreciate that so much.”

What makes a good housekeeper?

Mbali shared some of her secret sauce to success.

“A key aspect of being a good housekeeper is knowing what cleaning products to use and where to use them, which saves a lot of time and money.”

As the founder of Sisters@work, Mbali also acknowledged the role of social media in amplifying her business and giving her exposure.

“It has helped Sisters@work with exposure, business, and more clients,” she said.

Malobane emphasised the need for housekeepers to manage their finances effectively, especially with insurance.

“We want to help them know how to manage their insurance so they can ultimately manage their finances effectively. Yes, housekeeping is their daily job, but they also have to learn as much as possible about insurance housekeeping.”

