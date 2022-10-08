Shimmer and shine this Halloween with ‘vampire skin’

ETX Daily Up

With Halloween approaching, beauty buffs and make-up pros are vying to create impressively scary looks and effects. But some TikTok users have chosen to take a different approach, giving spooky a more glamorous spin. Get ready to shine!

Rarely short on ideas when it comes to beauty tips, TikTok users are going crazy for the latest viral make-up trend called “vampire skin,” which manages to bring a touch of glitz and glam to the spookiest festival of the year.

This trick should evidently not be confused with the “vampire face lift,” made famous by Kim Kardashian, which involved the star fighting the signs of aging thanks to her own blood. Anyway, moving on…

“Vampire skin” is nothing more than a low-danger makeup technique that supposedly helps you get the skin of a vampire — in theory anyway, because in practice, it’s not particularly vampire-esque. Rather than creating a pale and ghostly complexion, it’s about getting a sparkly glow thanks to a multitude of glitter.

According to the creator of this trick, the user and makeup artist @August, who shares various videos on the subject, it’s about recreating the shimmering complexion of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in the “Twilight” movies.

Getting this “vampire skin” couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is mix a liquid foundation with glitter — silver and nude, if you follow August’s technique to the letter.

The second step is to apply the mixture to the face, then blend it with a brush, and add more glitter on the areas that naturally attract the light, namely the cheekbones, the upper lip, the arch of the eyebrow, and the temples. And that’s it.

It’s not immediately obvious what the final result has to do with the skin of a vampire, but it’s clear that users love this new makeup look, which is sure to be a hit for Halloween.

The makeup artist’s latest video has already been seen more than a million times, and the trick has been taken up by many TikTokers, a sure sign of enthusiasm. Just add some fake fangs and colored contact lenses for the ultimate horror movie look… or not, as the case may be.

