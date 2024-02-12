Valentine’s Day roses that won’t wilt or die for years to come

Chocolates get eaten and roses wilt, well, after a few days anyway. But what if you get roses that can last

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many people will be spending a small fortune on chocolates and roses for the ones they love.

However, chocolates get eaten and roses wilt, well, after a few days anyway. But what if you get roses that can last, perhaps remembered for years to come?

The Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses, the latest addition to the Botanical Collection, turns the traditional gesture of giving flowers into a gift that won’t wilt or die.

Miroslav Říha, Lego South Africa country manager, said the Icons Bouquet of Roses is a ‘truly timeless’ gift that people get to build and display.

“It proudly reminds them of how special and loved they are.”

ALSO READ: LEGO finally created anti-LEGO slippers

App

The bouquet depicts a dozen red roses—four in full bloom, four blooming, and four in bud—along with a scattering of smaller white flowers, perfect as an arrangement displayed in a vase.

For those who love technology, there is also a digital version of the building instructions available in the Lego Builder app, which also features creative building projects designed specifically for adults.

“Considering 61% of South Africans said that they struggle to switch off from work, and 91% adding that play offers them relief from everyday life, chores and worries, according to the 2022 Play Well Adults Study, the Icons Bouquet of Roses is the stress buster every South African needs right now,” adds Říha.

The Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses joins the Icons Tiny Plants, which was also recently added to the Botanical Collection. The building set contains nine tiny plants, each from an arid, tropical, and even carnivorous species, that are nestled in its own terracotta-coloured plant pot.

The new Icons Bouquet of Roses is available at Lego Certified Stores across the country and from select leading retailers.

ALSO READ: Cops seize fake Lego products worth almost a million rand in Centurion