Valentine’s Day Gift ideas that won’t break the bank (completely)

If only all you needed on Valentine's Day was love... Here are some gift ideas that'll keep you off the couch on Wednesday evening.

Love is in the air, and if you’re in a relationship, or trying to get into one, you should start thinking about a gift for your Valentine. Romance can be an expensive exercise and while some see it as an investment into another year of a happy relationship, you shouldn’t have to bankrupt yourself to put a smile on your partner’s face.

Every year we see celebrities going all out for Valentine’s Day on Instagram – some posing with huge bouquets of red roses and dining at posh restaurants. But, just because they can afford to do so, it doesn’t mean you should follow in their footsteps – especially if you don’t have the financial means to do so.

Valentine’s Day should be about the thought and sentiment behind the gift or gesture, not the price. The right gift, or gesture, that resonates with the recipient’s personality, interests, and desires can convey feelings that words alone, or an expensive dinner, may fail to express.

ALSO SEE: 7 sexy tips to make this year’s Valentine’s Day memorable

Valentine’s Day gift ideas and gestures that won’t break the bank

This year, time could be a gift. It costs nothing but there is no greater indication of love than giving up a commodity that you can never get back.

A home cooked breakfast in bed with a beautiful bouquet of flowers will already have her heart beating a little warmer for you.

Pack a lunchbox of delicious snacks for work, or go home early, and surprise her with a romantic dinner for in your dining room, or have a picnic on the lawn under the stars.

Affordable gifts are everywhere, you just need to look hard enough. Instead of buying one, big expensive gift, a lucky packet of smaller gifts could be a fantastic alternative. Take time, make the effort, and create a gifting adventure that’s more about sentiment than it is about cash.

If you’re a little stumped on what to get, here are some ideas to consider:

Champagne is a girl’s best friend

Champagne is always a winning gift, especially if your lady loves her bubbles. Depending on your budget, spoil her with a bottle of Extra Brut Rosé 2019 CAP Classique from Black Elephant Vintners (R375) or if your bank account is feeling generous, you can never go wrong with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial (R799,95).

Pictures: Supplied

Sweets for my sweet

I am yet to meet a woman who doesn’t enjoy indulging in a box of chocolates. Lindt is always a winner (Lindt Milk Chocolates in Heart Tin 50g, R69.99 from Woolworths) but if you want to try something different, these Dark Chocolate Liqueur Soaked Cherries (R94.99 from Woolworths) will be a hit.

Pictures: www.woolworths.co.za

Sweet dreams

While pyjamas is a gamble when it comes to gifting, if you know your partner’s personality, it might just be the winning gift. There’s nothing better than slipping in between the sheets wearing satin. We love this summer satin pyjama set with colourful hearts (R590 from Box Boutique). They also have plain and floral sets available if you don’t want to be too cheesy with the heart print.

Pictures: www.boxboutiquecollection.com

Body indulgence

You might think your lady will be offended if you buy her make-up or other beauty products, but if you take a peek in her beauty cupboard to see what she uses and likes, chances are she’ll love the gesture. Dis-Chem costs women a fortune every month, so a little treat will go a long way. We love this Shea Sugar Scrub (On sale now for R285 from www.medhealthsup.com).

Picture: Supplied

Scent of a woman

A woman can never have too many perfumes. The trick, however, to buying a fragrance for your partner is to make sure you know what she likes, or look in her beauty cupboard to see which bottle is almost empty and get a replacement. Like I said before, Dis-Chem is expensive on a monthly basis. We love Guess Bella Vita Eau De Parfum 50ml (currently on special at Clicks until 13 Feb for R769.30).

Picture: www.clicks.co.za

This is the way to really steal a heart and save your own back pocket.

NOW SEE: Hot trips for hot love: Show your Valentine’s the world