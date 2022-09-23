WATCH: Huawei Watch GT3 Pro review

Faizel Patel

The Huawei Watch GT3 Pro is an evolution, but it also brings some revolutionary ideas to the table.

The Chinese tech giant’s new smart wearable seems to have hit all the right notes, both in terms of design and features.

There are two variants now that are quite different from each other as far as design goes – the Titanium version of the 46mm Watch GT 3 Pro and the Ceramic 43mm unit with gold-accented bezel.

Both variants look extremely premium and classy.

There’s a lot to like about this watch – it goes deep when tracking your vitals, and as a fitness and health coach, it does a magnificent job.

Awards

Meanwhile, Huawei’s new Watch GT 3 Pro watch has caused a frenzy among smartwatch enthusiasts since its launch.

The Watch GT 3 Pro, together with the ultra-flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2; flagship laptop, the MateBook X Pro; MatePad 10.4 tablet and the new Wi-Fi Mesh Series, among other products, was launched last month.

The Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) recently announced that it received an award from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for the new smart wearable dubbing the ‘Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023’, making it the latest must-have smartwatch to get your hands on.

The award comes in the wake of several other publication awards for the Watch GT 3 Pro including prestigious industry awards from the likes of Android Headlines, Tech Advisor and PhoneArena.

Huawei Vice President of Operations, Akhram Mohamed, said receiving the EISA Best Smartwatch 2022-2023 is a testament that company produces innovative and intelligent devices for the everyday life of the consumer.

