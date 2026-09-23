TikTok One launches in SA as rival to YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels

TikTok One offers creators paid opportunities ranging from monetising existing videos to participating in creator‑led campaigns.

South Africa’s creator economy has entered a new phase with the launch of TikTok One, a platform that connects creators directly with brands and agencies.

The move places TikTok alongside rivals such as YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and Meta’s Creator Marketplace, all competing in the fast‑growing space of creator‑brand collaborations.

TikTok One

TikTok One offers creators paid opportunities ranging from monetising existing videos to responding to brand briefs and participating in creator‑led campaigns. For brands, it provides a streamlined way to identify and collaborate with South African creators on marketing initiatives.

Globally, TikTok One has grown rapidly. Between June 2025 and May 2026, the number of creators receiving rewards through the platform rose by 90% year‑on‑year, while established creators saw monthly campaign rewards increase by 40%.

Recognition

Zethu Mthethwa, TikTok’s Head of Sales for Sub‑Saharan Africa, said the launch is about recognition and opportunity.

“South Africa has an incredible creator community, and TikTok One gives them a direct pathway to work with local and global brands.

“This is more than a platform update, it’s about ensuring homegrown talent gets the recognition and income it deserves,” she said.

Solutions

The platform introduces three solutions: Spark Opportunity, which lets creators monetise existing videos as Spark Ads; Creative Challenge, where creators respond to brand briefs; and Creator Led Package, which enables partnerships through approved agencies.

Industry analysts note TikTok’s timing is strategic. YouTube has been investing heavily in Shorts monetisation, while Instagram continues to expand Reels with branded content tools. Meta’s Creator Marketplace also offers structured brand partnerships.

Competition

Analysts add that TikTok One’s arrival in South Africa intensifies competition, giving creators more options while prompting debate about sustainability and fair compensation across platforms.

As Millennials and Gen Z become more influenced by trusted creators, TikTok One’s expansion intensifies competition in South Africa’s digital economy-where creativity, commerce, and competition converge.