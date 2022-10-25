WhatsApp down: Users unable to send or receive messages

Faizel Patel

Meta owned social media site WhatsApp seems to be suffering a glitch as a number of users are reporting issues with sending and receiving messages on the app.

The outage has affected users from across the globe with thousands taking to other platforms to complain about the outage.

WhatsApp was trending in South Africa on Tuesday following the downtime.

According to Downdetector is reporting a major spike with over the 6 000 reports online.

Users are complaining that their messages on WhatsApp are not getting delivered even though they are delivered delivered with the app failing to highlight the delivery status.

There has been no official response yet from Meta owned social network company on the current outage.

User groups

Earlier this month, WhatsApp confirmed that it is increasing the cap on group chats to allow more real world groups to interact on the platform.

