New WhatsApp feature: Here’s how to silence unknown calls

By Cheryl Kahla

WhatsApp said it will be rolling out two significant features aimed at prioritising user privacy – Silence Unknown Callers, and Privacy Checkup.

These additions complement the existing layers of privacy, such as End-to-end encryption, Chat Lock, Disappearing Messages, and the ability to mask your online presence.

New WhatsApp features

In an increasingly connected world, handling unwelcome interruptions becomes crucial – especially for us introverts!

Silence Unknown Callers

That’s where the new Silence Unknown Callers feature steps in to help you filter out not only spam calls, but calls from unknown numbers as well.

How to silence unknown calls? Easy, simply head over to your Privacy settings menu, select Calls and activate ‘Silence Unknown Callers’.

Photo: WhatsApp

Don’t worry about missing out on important calls, though. While these calls won’t ring on your phone, they will still be visible in your Call list for your perusal.

Privacy Checkup

Enter Privacy Checkup is a feature designed to guide users through the platform’s various privacy settings to help them make informed choices.

To begin the checkup, you simply need to select ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings.

From there, you’ll be navigated through multiple privacy layers that further safeguard your messages, calls, and personal information.

These features are in the process of being rolled out globally, so remember to update your app.

