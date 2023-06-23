Instagram’s new feature (finally!) lets you download Reels

By Cheryl Kahla

Instagram is finally letting users download Reels – a feature many netizens had been begging for since TikTok made sharing videos so effortlessly easy.

Earlier this week, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a broadcast channel said downloaded Reels will be added to a user’s camera roll.

Reel download limitations

Note, however, that only Reels from public accounts will be eligible for download.

So, if your friends has a private or locked account, the download option won’t show up on their videos.

Mosseri also said users will have the option to disable downloading of their Reels (just like TikTok, but I digress…)

How to download Instagram reels?

Simply tap on the share icon in your video of choice and select the ‘Download’ option.

It’s the fourth option at the bottom of the screen, preceded by ‘Add to Story’, ‘Share To’, and ‘Copy Link’.

The downloaded video will show the Instagram watermark along with the creator’s account name (again… just like TikTok).

Instagram Reels success

The Reels feature has been instrumental in driving growth and revenue for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, ever since being rolled out in August 2020.

At the time, the social media giant invited users to “create fun vidoes to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram”.

The original iteration of Reels supported audio, AR effects, a timer and countdown, and speed options. It has evolved over the years into the much-loved feature we can’t live without today.

In its Q1 2023 earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the time spent on Instagram escalated by 24%, largely attributed to the AI-powered Reels recommendations.