Windows 10: Are you ready for the end of life in October?

With Windows 10 reaching end-of-life (EOL), businesses will be forced to transition to Windows 11 to ensure security, compliance, and efficiency.

Last month, Microsoft stated that Windows 10 will no longer receive support from 14 October this year.

End of life

On 14 October 2025, Windows 10 will not suddenly stop working. Your laptop won’t self-destruct, and your PC won’t refuse to turn on.

End-of-life means that Microsoft will no longer offer security updates, bug fixes, or technical support for Windows 10.

PC refresh

With October not far off, Dell Technologies South Africa’s Chris Buchanan said a PC refresh is essential, as older devices may not support the upgrade.

“Investing in AI-optimised hardware enhances productivity, while modern security features reduce cyber risks.

“Upgrading also improves workforce engagement and sustainability,” Buchanan said

This will allow businesses to future-proof operations, reduce costs, and embrace AI-driven innovation for long-term success, according to Buchanan

Transitioning

Buchanan warned that with October 2025 fast approaching, transitioning to a new OS across an enterprise is complex.

“Businesses that remain tethered to legacy systems potentially face critical risks, including increased cybersecurity vulnerabilities, non-compliance, compatibility issues and reduced operational efficiencies.

“Adopting Windows 11 is more than an IT upgrade; it’s a growth-centred decision that will benefit businesses for years to come. Modern PCs equipped with the latest processors and AI capabilities can significantly amplify the benefits of Windows 11,” he said.

Buchanan said the right approach to refreshing PCs across organisations will ensure that businesses migrate smoothly and position themselves to leverage the full potential of the AI era.

Windows 11

Microsoft said that while Windows 10 will continue to function, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware when it reaches the end of support.

Windows 10 was first introduced in July 2015 and was hailed for its relative ease of use in comparison to previous versions of Windows systems.

It was introduced as a modern, reliable, and versatile operating system, with Microsoft promising to make it the “last version of Windows” due to its continuous updates.

Launched in October 2021, Windows 11 brings a host of new features and improvements, including a redesigned interface, better performance, and enhanced security.

