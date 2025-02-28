WATCH: Randburg Home Affairs guard removed for pepper-spraying woman

A video shows the guard warning visitors that he will use force if they did not comply after they complained of the sytem being offline.

A security guard who was filmed allegedly pepper-spraying a woman who was frustrated with the Department of Home Affairs system being offline has been removed from his post.

The video, which went viral on social media platforms, shows the guard warning visitors that he will use force if they do not comply.

Seconds later, the guard unleashed a few puffs of pepper spray, which clouded the room and sent people scurrying for the exit.

‘Appalled’

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said he was “appalled” by the incident.

“I was appalled upon receiving this video at 10:50 am this morning. An investigation was launched immediately, and by 17:00, the individual in question was removed. On behalf of team Home Affairs, I apologise to all clients affected.”

‘IT problem’

Schreiber acknowledged there were IT problems at Home Affairs offices.

“Upon investigation, the deeper problem at this office – as with most other challenges at Home Affairs – are related to IT. This affirms the urgency of digital transformation so that our services become accessible in more locations and over the internet to reduce the need for anyone to stand in queues.”

‘System offline should be a swear word

Last year, Schreiber vowed to end offline system and long queues that have frustrated South Africans at Home Affairs offices across the country.

South Africans currently dread going to Home Affairs offices after taking leave from work only to be told by officials that the “system is offline”, leaving them no choice but to come back another day.

Schreiber said the words “system offline” is a pain.

“System offline’, needs to become a swear word, it really is not acceptable. I know we often make jokes about it. South Africans are very good at dealing with these kinds of things by making jokes out of them. But I would like to be the minister where the ‘system is online, not offline.”

“There’s low-hanging fruit here. The reality is that the internet infrastructure that is failing Home Affairs in many cases is something that can be fixed. We are living in the year 2024, for goodness sake, we’ve got Artificial Intelligence, how can we not have fast enough internet connections at these offices,” Schreiber questioned.

‘Offline’

The minister said “system offline” would be a thing of the past.

“This is going to be a very key focus for me. I think there is opportunity to make real visible impact in this regard and what we need to do is get people with the skills around the table to help us solve this problem in a way that does not become a tender bonanza.”

