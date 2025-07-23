Beat the winter blues with these must have mobile fitness apps

There’s a wide range of Android apps that help you to stick to your goals in the winter months.

Keep track of your fitness and health this winter. Picture: iStock.

As winter passes the halfway mark, staying active during the colder months can be challenging if you don’t love running in the dark after work or getting up early in the freezing cold to go to the gym.

There’s a wide range of Android apps that help you to stick to your goals in the winter months.

Here are some apps you can use for indoor exercise, anytime and anywhere.

5 Minute Yoga

TCL says the 5-Minute Yoga is ideal for those who want to do quick daily yoga workouts. Each session is created from a selection of simple but effective yoga poses, making it suitable for beginners.

Every pose features clear images and detailed instructions, ensuring all poses are performed correctly.

Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel is a yoga and fitness app designed for individuals seeking to achieve a fit body, shed weight, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

This app can help you lose weight, burn calories, strengthen your core, and increase flexibility. It’s also great for balancing the body while focusing the mind, letting you leave the stress of the day behind.

The Body Coach

Transform your fitness with The Body Coach app by Joe Wicks, an all-in-one workout and fitness app featuring quick home workout sessions, HIIT workouts, Pilates, and yoga for beginners.

The app also features a personalised meal planner and daily progress tools to keep you motivated.

Centr

Train like the MCU’s Thor with an app backed by actor Chris Hemsworth. Centr’s Fitness app provides personalised training based on your personal goals, preferences, and skill level.

Whether you prefer home or gym workouts, Centr offers training options for every skill level.

Fiit

Whether you want to lose weight, get strong, improve flexibility or simply de-stress, Fiit lets you take high-quality workouts with leading personal trainers on your phone or tablet.

FitOn

Achieve personalised health and fitness goals with unlimited access to the best home workouts and exercise videos, from cardio to strength training to HIIT, yoga, Pilates, Barre, and much more.

This app will get you sweating in a class that you love.

Home Workout

Home Workouts offers daily workout routines tailored to your primary muscle groups. In just a few minutes a day, you can build muscles and keep fit at home without having to go to the gym.

No equipment or coach needed because all exercises can be performed with just your body weight. The app offers workouts for your abs, chest, legs, arms, and butt, as well as full-body workouts.

Nike Training Club

Unlock 300+ workouts with Nike Training Club. Work out with expert tools and set a new, personal best with the support of NTC’s fitness diary, workout tracker, scheduling and more. Beyond training,

This app covers mindfulness, nutrition, rest and connection for a holistic approach to mental wellness and physical health.

Pilates

Practising Pilates has many benefits for health and weight loss. Similar to yoga, these Pilates exercises for Android can not only help weight loss, enhance muscle strength, and improve balance and flexibility, but can also enhance energy, promote relaxation, and even improve sleep quality.

Sweat

Sweat, a personal training app featuring co-founder and elite head trainer Kayla Itsines is made for women.

The app offers a broad suite of challenging, yet achievable programs with workouts you can do anywhere, anytime to progressively build your fitness.

New programmes give you more ways to push yourself and get you closer to reaching your goals.

