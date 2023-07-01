PICS: The Mommy Club’s Mrs Mops known for her extravagant fashion style

By Thami Kwazi

This Tuesday saw the start of the lasted Showmax reality series The Mommy Club, a show like no other about being a mother in middle-class suburban South Africa.

A reality series about five trendy moms who outwardly have it all, with new episodes loaded onto the streaming platform every Tuesday for the next few weeks.

It’s said to be an all-access confidential glimpse into the one percent of the ‘other half’ – they ‘haves’ as well as the staff and spouses who aid them in building their empires and raising their heirs, this includes introducing audiences to their nannies and promoting the role they play.

Former Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 2 (2017) cast member Mrs Mops is on the cast and has earned the reputation of being super stylish.

Johannesburg based, Mpumi Mophatlane, known as Mops, shared why she agreed to be on this show even after saying her first reality show venture wasn’t pleasant.

“I’ve had bad experiences before but, with this show, it felt positive and my family was very supportive. The Mommy Club speaks to me and what I believe in. It has been epic.”

Trending all week on socials, particularly Twitter, Mrs Mops seems to be a big hit with Tweeps always complimenting her looks and style.

We take a look at her style and why it has tweeps excited.

Colour coded

Dressed in bright colours the wife, who is said to specialise in IT, shows off her stunning figure in a bright two-piece set.

The mother of three to Khumo, Marang and Sekai, and wife to mogul Isaac Mophatlane, shows off her natural assets in just the right way.

Wearing a bright shirt with paisley and floral patterns, she adds well-tapered cigar pants to the enable and fuchsia heels for that extra pop of colour. Her secret weapon to making the outfit work it seems is breast tape.

Tweeps have been loving her since she appeared on TV and are never shy about how they feel.

Silver Season

Mrs Mops shows off her lovely legs in a shiny silver short jumpsuit and pointed silver Christian Louboutin’s, with hints of jewellery.

Make-up and hair are clean and simple with ombre braids. Mrs Mops has previously shared on the show that her husband took her on a date to Italy as one of their first dates and the rest we can say is history.

She also stated her husband doesn’t want to share in the limelight, so he supports her from that back and doesn’t involve himself too much in her reality show pursuits.

Designer threads

In threads by local designer Imprint, Mrs Mops poses in a shoot wearing a draped black and white zebra printed dress with red trimming on the sleeves.

Accented with a kente printed Japanese style belt and African headdress geometric fascinator with the same pattern. Accessories include a bar and a cylindrical neckpiece.

Hair is in black mid braids and tied into a loose bun.

Her reality television appearances have earned her the attention of top designers and brands.

Allowing multiple collaborations and photo shoots. Fans and friends commented on how stunning she looks.