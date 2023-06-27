‘Her Majesty is not majesting’: Social media reacts to episode 1 of ‘Mommy Club’

By Xanet Scheepers

Showmax’s new local reality television show, Mommy Club, which premiered on Tuesday morning, already has tongues wagging over on social media.

The television show is steadily climbing the Twitter trends list as viewers share their opinions and thoughts after having watched the first episode, and not all of it is flattering.

What is ‘Mommy Club’ about?

According to a statement released by Showmax at the end of May, the cast for the Mommy Club were chosen because they are fabulous, hard-working black women who have it all.

The show centres around the fabulous lives of five women who combinedly have 15 children and 13 nannies.

Viewers will get to follow the women’s journey to see if they are able to remain the “it moms”, meeting their children’s needs while also keeping their social life, work and social currency at an all-time high – and their marriages strong.

Executive producer at POP24, Zinzi Velelo Alake, said the idea for the show came from her own experiences of motherhood.

“After I had my child, I saw mommies who also just had children but they seemed to have it all together, better than I ever did, so that sparked my interest and I wondered if they were in some sort of ‘Mommy Club’.”

Zinzi’s hopes for Mommy Club is that it will show women that being a mom does not have to stop your life.

“You can still be glamorous, loving, young, ambitious and all things fabulous. Kids are an addition to your life; there is you before kids and there will be you after kids, so it is very important not to neglect yourself and your dreams.”

What went down in episode?

The first episode kicks off with a R250 000 first birthday party, where some of the cast meet each other for the first time.

They are The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’s former breakout star Mpumi Mops; Msmanche, a businesswoman and one of South Africa’s first influencers; and Hermajesty, author and motivational speaker, who each have three kids, as well as new mom Nunurai, an event planner and florist to the stars, and beauty and health entrepreneur, and beauty pageant owner Ratile Mabitsela, who has five children.

Playdate

Mpumi Mops and Tshego Manche, who have been following and admiring each other on Instagram since 2012 finally decide to meet up in person, taking their kids along for a playdate.

The women talk about how difficult it is to find moms like them and share complements about their nannies before Tshego drops a bombshell and asks Mrs Mops how she felt about the allegations levelled against her by fellow The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) cast member, Brinnette Seopela, back in May 2020 who accused her of cheating on her husband.

Mpumi makes it clear to her new friend that she never wants to speak to or see Brinette ever in her life again, and says that the whole situation is not even worth talking about because she is still happily married.

A new job opportunity

After the playdate, Nunurai heads to Mrs Mops’s home who asked the florist to come and do some flower decorations to brighten up her home.

Sparing no expense, Nunurai rocks up at Mrs Mops’s mansion gifting her with a bouquet of 200 roses before the women start talking business.

During the business meeting, the women discuss their kids and Nunurai invites Mpumi and her kids to her son’s first birthday party.

Nunurai is slightly taken aback when Mrs Mops asks if she can bring some other friends and their kids along the birthday party, as she is nervous Mrs Mops will bring the wrong type of people to her party, but she finally agrees.

A clandestine meeting

South African actress and business woman Omuhle Gela and Mrs Mops has a meeting with Her Majesty, which was set up by her assistant, but while sipping on a glass of Champagne the women can’t help but wonder why they are in a private room waiting for a woman they don’t really know.

When Her Majesty finally arrives, she greets the women with a hug, but Mrs Mops is not impressed by the way her hair is styled in two ponytails.

Omuhle and Mrs Mops can’t hide the surprise on their faces when Her Majesty refuses to have a glass of Champagne from the bottle they opened, insisting on opening her own bottle.

Her Majesty immediately falls with the door in the house asking Omuhle if she is still involved with Tammy Taylor.

During her one-on-one interview, Omuhle explains that Her Majesty posted an article about her and Tammy Taylor de-franchising on her Instagram page and she then asked her to take it down because she hasn’t at the time commented on it.

Not even one glass of Champagne down, Her Majesty all of a sudden asks mid-conversation if she can vomit, and a man with a plastic bag then appears at her side where she spits white vomit into the bag.

Without missing a beat after having a bit of a vom, Her Majesty asks the women to make a toast to their new friendship.

Party time

It’s finally Nunurai’s son’s big first birthday party. No expensive was saved while setting up the safari-themed birthday party for Zidan’s birthday, which was set up by Nunurai’s events company.

Mrs Mops, who was expecting to hear Baby Shark play in the background when she arrived at the party is a little taken aback by the adult music “make your booty clap, make your booty clap, clap” coming from the speakers making her wonder if she is actually at an adult birthday instead of the first birthday she was invited to.

All the women meet each other (women they didn’t previously know) at the party for the first time where Her Majesty shares that she lost her husband in a car accident.

Mrs Mops, however, is more focused on their hosts’ outfit expressing her disappointment in Nunurai’s tights and flip-flops – although it is Burberry.

After Her Majesty shares more depressing details about her husband’s death, Mrs Mops invites the women to her house for a Chanel-themed tea party.

Social media reacts to episode 1 of Mommy Club

#MommyClubShowmax Mrs Mops is going to be a favourite on this show 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P3YkYcqAyY— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) June 27, 2023

#MommyClubShowmax did she just throw up & continue toasting 🥂 like nothing happened 😂 pic.twitter.com/sziqjJkzzR— TheMrs (@biancaMaggz) June 27, 2023

She legit said the black card can swipe anything and she is complaining nge 10k?? #MommyClubShowmax— Mabhayi (@uYonwabisa) June 27, 2023

#MommyClubShowmax gets a solid 10 out of 10 from me. Great production and cast! Showmax is inside their bag with this one.— Hlodi (@_HlodiM) June 27, 2023

One thing about Mrs Mops? She will give a shade where it’s due🤣🤣 and I’m here for it #MommyClubShowmax pic.twitter.com/n3yHaqISAb— Onko❤️ (@Onkokame_) June 27, 2023